Thanksgiving meals may be leaner this year. Here’s what’s out of stock already

According to a recent report from big data research firm IRI, Thanksgiving dinner staples are dwindling from store shelves already. As of October 31, grocery and supermarket stock of various foods and household items was 4% to 11% lower than normal. That’s not too far off from the apocalyptic times of March 2020, when supplies were down 13%—back then, streets, shelves, and store aisles as felt eerily barren as a ravaged town in a zombie flick.

This year, holiday cheer is palpable as social gatherings have come barreling back to life. But naturally, that’s led to a spike in demand for classic feast foods like frozen whole turkeys, yams, and cranberry sauces, and now long-suffering manufacturers are once again struggling to keep up. Per IRI, during the week ending November 7, whole bird turkeys were in stock only 64% of the time at retailers across the country, compared to a rate of 86% a year ago. Packaged, refrigerated pies—pumpkin, sweet potato, or whatever—were available 68% of the time that week, down from 78% last year. Canned gravy was down to 73% (from 85% last November), and cranberry sauce was at 79% (versus 89%).

Disheartening as those numbers are, it’s still a bounce-back from last month, when turkeys were less than 40% in stock. That’s impressive given the scramble turkey farmers are facing. According to the U. S. Department of Agriculture, fresh turkey production slipped 1.4% this year, and Butterball, one of the largest domestic turkey processors, has been vocal about labor and supply challenges within the company.