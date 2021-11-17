Thanksgiving meals may be leaner this year. Here’s what’s out of stock already

This year’s Thanksgiving meal could look leaner than years past, thanks to a cornucopia of economic crises stemming from supply chain dysfunction, labor shortages, and a poor weather crop season.
According to a recent report from big data research firm IRI, Thanksgiving dinner staples are dwindling from store shelves already. As of October 31, grocery and supermarket stock of various foods and household items was 4% to 11% lower than normal. That’s not too far off from the apocalyptic times of March 2020, when supplies were down 13%—back then, streets, shelves, and store aisles as felt eerily barren as a ravaged town in a zombie flick.
This year, holiday cheer is palpable as social gatherings have come barreling back to life. But naturally, that’s led to a spike in demand for classic feast foods like frozen whole turkeys, yams, and cranberry sauces, and now long-suffering manufacturers are once again struggling to keep up. Per IRI, during the week ending November 7, whole bird turkeys were in stock only 64% of the time at retailers across the country, compared to a rate of 86% a year ago. Packaged, refrigerated pies—pumpkin, sweet potato, or whatever—were available 68% of the time that week, down from 78% last year. Canned gravy was down to 73% (from 85% last November), and cranberry sauce was at 79% (versus 89%).
Disheartening as those numbers are, it’s still a bounce-back from last month, when turkeys were less than 40% in stock. That’s impressive given the scramble turkey farmers are facing. According to the U. S. Department of Agriculture, fresh turkey production slipped 1.4% this year, and Butterball, one of the largest domestic turkey processors, has been vocal about labor and supply challenges within the company.
Another perhaps less predictable item that’s growing scarce is cream cheese, which could be used in Thanksgiving appetizers, sides, or desserts (we imagine it pairs well with cranberry, corn, or pumpkin). A spokesperson for Kraft Heinz told CNN the company has seen “unprecedented demand for Philadelphia Cream Cheese in the past year,” and it expects that trend to persist through winter. It has arranged to ship 30% more cream cheese in November and December, it said.
But interestingly, stuffing, that perennial holiday favorite, doesn’t seem to draw the same rabid buyers: It is plentiful this year, even more so than last. It was 92% stocked last week, up from 90% the same time last year. That might be because, as Kraft Heinz told the Wall Street Journal, the company boosted production of its Stove Top Stuffing by 25% ahead of this holiday season.
But for shippers and shoppers alike, it seems this season could become a battle fought on store shelves. May the odds be in your favor!