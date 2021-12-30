Fires to heat waves to floods to ice storms: 2021 in climate-fueled disasters

Climate change might have once seemed like a future problem, but that’s no longer the case. A long list of disasters in 2021 made the impacts more obvious than they’ve ever been. In the U.S., six in 10 Americans now say that climate change is “very or extremely important” to them; 51% said that recent disasters, from hurricanes to wildfires, were influencing their opinion.While the overarching tragedy of the pandemic might have kept these events from coalescing as one connected disaster, they kept occurring with remarkable frequency, across the country and around the world—often in places where people might have thought they were safe from the effects of climate change. Here are just a few of the most notable and damaging ones.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

In Siberia, wildfires burned an area larger than all of the fires in the rest of the world combined, releasing hundreds of millions of tons of CO2, more than the annual emissions from most countries. In California, where 17 out of the 20 largest wildfires have happened in the last 20 years, the Dixie Fire burned more than 950,000 acres. In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire burned more than 400,000 acres, including some forests that had been protected through carbon offsets, and thousands of people were forced to evacuate. Hundreds of fires burned in Italy and Greece in August. The U.S. had the hottest summer on record The average temperature in June, July, and August 2021 was hotter than any other summer on record in the United States; July was the hottest month on record. Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, tying with a day in 2020 for the hottest temperature in U.S. history. Globally, it was the second-hottest summer on record, tying with 2019, and only slightly behind 2020. All seven of the hottest years on record have happened in the last seven years. But as climate change progresses, they’re likely to be some of the coolest years in the century.

advertisement

Houses washed away in Germany In mid-July, heavy rain in Germany and Belgium caused massive floods that led to landslides and destroyed houses and roads, cutting some villages off from emergency response for days. More than 200 people died. Scientists calculated that climate change made the disaster between 1.2-9 times more likely to happen. Ida drowned more than 40 people in the Northeast

advertisement