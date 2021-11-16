No more two-minute streams: Netflix finally retools metrics to measure binge-watching

While the entertainment giant’s metrics previously focused on the number of unique accounts that viewed any given title, it’s now shifting to report the total, collective number of hours spent viewing each title, as alluded to in an October letter to shareholders. Along with this new methodology, Netflix is also launching a score-keeping website, Top10.Netflix.com, which will post a running chart of the most-watched series and films—both English and foreign-language—to be updated weekly.

Netflix, which historically kept its viewership data under tight wraps, has become more forthcoming about numbers in recent years as it seeks to lure top talent to its production studios, although it still drew criticism every step of the way. Its prior method of tracking view counts, which it employed for the past two years, defined a “view” as any time a subscriber streamed at least 2 minutes of a show or movie—barely enough time to scratch the surface of the opening credits. Critics slammed the method as both hilariously inaccurate and a thinly-veiled ploy to boost watch counts, and Netflix appears to finally be addressing those complaints with its metric overhaul.

“Figuring out how best to measure success in streaming is hard,” Netflix said in a blog post, and there’s no perfect system. “Having looked at the different options, we believe engagement as measured by hours viewed is a strong indicator of a title’s popularity, as well as overall member satisfaction, which is important for retention in subscription services,” wrote the company’s vice president of content strategy, Pablo Perez De Rosso. “Hours viewed mirrors the way third parties measure popularity” and also allows the company to factor in repeat-watches, which Perez De Rosso calls a “strong sign of member joy.” It does, however, favor longer films and series, as the company acknowledges.