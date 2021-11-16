Most of the world’s 2 billion ‘informal workers’ missed out on COVID-19 assistance

According to a study conducted across 12 world cities , from Accra, Ghana, to Lima, Peru, almost 70% of informal workers reported zero income during COVID-19 lockdown periods. In just the first month of the pandemic, informal workers living in poverty doubled, from 26% to 59%, and their average earnings were 21% of pre-COVID-19 figures in 11 of the cities.

Yet, as a huge portion of the 2 billion informal workers around the world lost incomes, in many cases they did not receive recovery assistance that formal workers did; only 42% received governmental food relief, and 41% cash support. That discrepancy is ongoing as governments strategize their economic revivals. “There is a real risk that economic recovery will come at the expense of informal workers,” says Sarita Gupta, director of the Future of Work(ers) program at the Ford Foundation, a philanthropic institution focusing on advancing human welfare.

Today, the Ford Foundation launches a $25 million fund to invest in the global movement to aid the protection of informal workers worldwide. The five-year grant will help fund organizations that do grassroots work on behalf of these workers, so that they can further their advocacy when it’s most needed. The hope is that the grant will allow grassroots efforts to keep pushing policymakers to include informal workers in their long-term economic recovery plans, including reinforcing labor and social protections for a group that’s continually been excluded.

Informal workers is the term given for 25% of the world’s population—and 58% of women—who are employed as domestic workers, home-based manufacturers, waste pickers, and street vendors. In these roles, many are not formally registered or regulated by the government, and therefore aren’t protected by any labor or social programs that might exist. In the developing world, 90% of people employed are considered informal; even in the U.S., the figure is as high as 20%. “They do not exist in the shadows,” Gupta says. “They’re simply the economy.”