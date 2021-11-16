A McDonald’s Egg McMuffin for 63¢? Yes, but there’s a catch

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin, McDonald’s is selling its famous breakfast sandwich for 63 cents.

But the deal is available only this Thursday, through the McDonald’s app, during breakfast hours.

The Egg McMuffin was created in 1971 by Santa Barbara, California, owner and operator Herb Peterson, who was trying to make Eggs Benedict, according to the Chicago-based fast-food titan’s website. The sammie was added to the national menu in 1975. (Fun fact: Peterson also invented the Teflon rings that are used to mold the cooked eggs.)

Sixty-three cents is the throwback price.