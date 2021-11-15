The beaver moon lunar eclipse is Friday morning. Here’s how to see it

This Friday morning, you can catch the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.
That’s not a typo. The beaver moon eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 24 seconds, according to space.com.
The climax will be around 4 a.m., though the near-total eclipse begins around 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. PT, NASA explains on its website.
Expect 97% of the moon to be covered by Earth’s shadow. It may look dark red.
It’s called the beaver moon because that’s when beavers are busy getting ready for winter, according to Farmers’ Almanac. Another reason is because this was the time people set traps to catch beavers for their lush, winter-grown fur. Due to the setting chill, it’s also known as the frost moon.
The eclipse will be visible to people in the Americas, plus areas of Asia, Europe and western Africa, space.com explains.