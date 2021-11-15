The beaver moon lunar eclipse is Friday morning. Here’s how to see it

This Friday morning, you can catch the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.

That’s not a typo. The beaver moon eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 24 seconds, according to space.com.

The climax will be around 4 a.m., though the near-total eclipse begins around 2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. PT, NASA explains on its website.

Expect 97% of the moon to be covered by Earth’s shadow. It may look dark red.