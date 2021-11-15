Lucid Air is the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year. It’s a historic win. Here’s why.

The Lucid Air has been named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year. The choice for the prestigious automotive title is big news.
The win is historic because it marks the first time ever that a new automaker’s first car has claimed the award.
As the industry continues to shift to electric vehicles, it’s no surprise that the Lucid Air is an EV.
“With the longest driving range of any electric vehicle on the market, an EPA estimated 520 miles, and over 1,100 horsepower available, the Lucid Air is a technological tour de force,” MotorTrend Group head of editorial Ed Loh said in a written statement.
The Lucid Air, a luxury sedan, beat out 24 other cars, including the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Porsche Taycan, and Honda Civic, according to MotorTrend. The judges look at efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, safety, and performance of the intended function.
“Our objective of achieving range through efficiency and technical innovation is crystallized in Lucid Air, and we’re elated that this effort has been recognized by MotorTrend against such formidable competition from well-established automakers,” Lucid Group CEO/CTO Peter Rawlinson said.
Lucid Group is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has a factory is Casa Grande, Arizona. The company went public through a SPAC in late July.
Its stock was $44.15, up 22 cents or 0.50% in pre-market trading.