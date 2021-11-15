Lucid Air is the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year. It’s a historic win. Here’s why.

The Lucid Air has been named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year. The choice for the prestigious automotive title is big news.

The win is historic because it marks the first time ever that a new automaker’s first car has claimed the award.

As the industry continues to shift to electric vehicles, it’s no surprise that the Lucid Air is an EV.

“With the longest driving range of any electric vehicle on the market, an EPA estimated 520 miles, and over 1,100 horsepower available, the Lucid Air is a technological tour de force,” MotorTrend Group head of editorial Ed Loh said in a written statement.