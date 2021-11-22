7 books to read if your workplace is full of jerks

Whether you’re back in the office or working from home, a toxic company culture can make you feel trapped. Maybe your overbearing boss doesn’t respect your time, maybe two of your employees just can’t get along, or maybe women and minorities don’t feel as welcome as white men.

No matter the issue, we have good news: There are steps you can take to make things better. Check out the seven remarkable reads below if you’re ready to start transforming your office culture—even if there are a few jerks in the way.

How to Be an Ally: Actions You Can Take for a Stronger, Happier Workplace By Melinda Briana Epler

Through the power of allyship, each of us can create an equitable, innovative workplace where everyone feels safe, valued, and able to thrive. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Melinda Briana Epler, in the Next Big Idea App

Toxic: A Guide to Rebuilding Respect and Tolerance in a Hostile Workplace By Clive Lewis

A business psychologist draws upon his decades of experience in HR and mediation to distill the problems and underlying causes of toxic workplaces before demonstrating how toxicity can be both prevented and resolved. Listen to our Book Bite summary, read by author Clive Lewis, in the Next Big Idea App