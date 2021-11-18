Experiences: The 24 next big things, from AR car displays to virtual fashion

As ever-more aspects of our personal and professional lives go virtual, there’s boundless opportunity for technologists to rethink how we communicate with each other. At the same time, content creators are getting powerful new tools for producing Hollywood-quality media without a Hollywood budget. These Experiences winners and honorable mentions in Fast Company’s inaugural Next Big Things in Tech awards cover both types of innovations and are transforming homes, workplaces, cars, and even the metaverse.

See a full list of Next Big Things in Tech winners across all categories here .

Tilt Five

For giving table games a new AR twist

Tilt Five’s AR glasses use one that eventually could have applications well beyond board-game night. Tilt Five’s AR glasses use tiny projectors to beam video onto a specialized gaming table , which then reflects 3D imagery back to the wearer. The result is a lightweight headset with a wide field of view—

Honorable Mentions

Cybozu

For helping anyone build custom productivity apps

Forte

For making it possible to actually own goods inside games

Help Lightning

For simplifying the repair of complex equipment through AR