Trader Joe’s chicken recall: What to do if you have these products in your kitchen freezer

Close to 49 tons of Trader Joe’s raw ground chicken are being recalled due to concerns that it may contain pieces of bone.
The issue came to the fore after Innovative Solutions, a manufacturer based in Kent, Washington, received complaints from consumers who said they’d found bone in the chicken burgers.
The nationwide recall of approximately 97,887 pounds of patties is for:
- one-pound cardboard packages of four pieces of Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 on the label
- nine-pound bulk-pack boxes of 72 pieces of Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders with lot codes 2361 or 2631 on the label.
All have the establishment number “EST. P-8276” printed near the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection.
The burgers were made between August 16 and September 29, but still could be in people’s freezers. If you have any of the packages throw them away or return them to the store
“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Innovative Solutions president Frank Sorba at 206- 365-7200 or frank@innovativesolutionsinc.us, or reach out to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline or live chat via ask.usda.gov weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.