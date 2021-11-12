Johnson & Johnson stock rises on split news: Here’s why and when the company is separating

Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose in pre-market trading Friday after the multinational health giant said it plans to split its operations into two separate publicly traded firms—essentially spinning off its consumer products unit and turning J&J into a company more narrowly focused on pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The news follows a similar move by General Electric, which earlier this week said it would split up into three separate companies.

Here’s what you need to know about J&J’s announcement:

What will these companies look like?

Consumer health company : Following the separation, this company will comprise J&J’s consumer brands, such as Band-Aid, Tylenol, Aveeno, Neutrogena, Listerine, and many others. According to the announcement, this company will include four $1 billion “megabrands,” along with 20 others worth over $150 million. They include skin products, essential health products, oral health, baby care, feminine care, and wound care. On its own, this company is expected to deliver 2021 revenue of $15 billion. J&J has not announced a name for this new entity.

Pharmaceutical company: This company would be the much larger one. It would retain the name Johnson & Johnson and focus on pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare. It would include J&J name-brand treatments such as Darzalex, Erleada, Imbruvica, and Stelara. According to J&J, this unit on its own is expected to generate $77 billion in 2021.

Why is Johnson & Johnson doing this?

The company says both units will be better positioned to succeed and grow as separate entities. J&J’s pharmaceutical business has been growing at a faster clip, added in part by its COVID-19 vaccine, which added $502 million to its sales in the third quarter of this year. The unit’s sales grew $13.8% in the quarter versus the consumer health division, whose sales grew 5.7%.