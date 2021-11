Sustainability: The 22 next big things, from eco-fertilizer to 3D printed wood

With the planet in crisis, some of the most impactful technological advancements today are focused on lessening humanity’s impact on the planet. The Sustainability winners of Fast Company’ s inaugural Next Big Things in Tech awards are creating batteries that can power a renewable future. They’re reducing food waste (or turning it into fertilizer), making our appliances more efficient, and recycling everything from wood scraps and shingles to lithium-ion batteries.

Using video cameras mounted to light poles , Automotus automates the process of charging drivers for parking and enforcing no-parking zones. It also provides cities with valuable (and anonymized) insight about how their streets are being used—and gives companies doing deliveries real-time information about where to park, reducing congestion.

Traditional fertilizer comes from gas. Anuvia provides a sustainable alternative by turning food and farm waste into nutrients that can improve soil health and help plants grow. The treatment can boost agricultural yield up to five times, while reducing the emissions from traditional fertilizer production by nearly a third.

Bowery Farming

For designing an operating system for crops

Inside Inside Bowery’s vertical indoor farms , cameras and sensors capture 100,000 images every day. The resulting data helps the company track how quickly crops are growing, accurately predict harvests, and automatically adjust conditions such as lighting and humidity if even a single leaf is wilted or the wrong color.

Desktop Metal

For saving trees through 3D printing

Working with wood results in lots of waste in the form of sawdust and odd-shaped scraps. Desktop Metal’s Forust grinds up these leftovers and Working with wood results in lots of waste in the form of sawdust and odd-shaped scraps. Desktop Metal’s Forust grinds up these leftovers and 3D prints them into new pieces that can be used in home goods, accent work, and architectural detailing. Its software can now digitally reproduce nearly any wood grain and texture.

Farther Farms

For fighting food waste with CO2

By pasteurizing food with high-pressure carbon dioxide, Farther Farms is able to transform produce, dairy, and meat so that they can By pasteurizing food with high-pressure carbon dioxide, Farther Farms is able to transform produce, dairy, and meat so that they can last months without refrigeration . The technology could be especially useful in the developing world, where the limited cold chain leads to more food waste.