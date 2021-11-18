Sustainability: The 22 next big things, from eco-fertilizer to 3D printed wood

With the planet in crisis, some of the most impactful technological advancements today are focused on lessening humanity’s impact on the planet. The Sustainability winners of Fast Company’ s inaugural Next Big Things in Tech awards are creating batteries that can power a renewable future. They’re reducing food waste (or turning it into fertilizer), making our appliances more efficient, and recycling everything from wood scraps and shingles to lithium-ion batteries.

See a full list of the Next Big Things in Tech across all categories here .

AppHarvest For rethinking agriculture with massive indoor AI-powered farms

Aquaoso

For using data to help the world understand the future of water

Brightmark

For sustainably recycling all plastic types at scale

Fluence

For customizing LED lighting to help greenhouse farms prosper