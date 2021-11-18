Smart machines: The 14 next big things, from instant rockets to smart tractors

The compact Monarch Tractor is electric, autonomous, and can perform a wide range of farm functions (such as planting, tilling, and fertilizing). There are other autonomous tractors on the market that also aim to make farming more green, but at $58,000, Monarch’s entry in the market is remarkably affordable.

MTEK

For bringing new efficiency to factory floors

The MBrain system takes the software needed to run a modern-day factory and integrates it into a single system that can The MBrain system takes the software needed to run a modern-day factory and integrates it into a single system that can analyze each element of the manufacturing process to make it more efficient. With a digital view of their entire factory, managers also have the opportunity to reduce waste and find new ways to recycle.

Rapid Robotics

For teaching robots to do everyday work

Robotic manufacturing is typically a pricey, complex process involving custom software that costs more than the robots themselves. Rapid Robotics democratizes it with Robotic manufacturing is typically a pricey, complex process involving custom software that costs more than the robots themselves. Rapid Robotics democratizes it with easy-to-train, on-demand robots that can handle common factory tasks ranging from injection molding to parts inspection.

Relativity Space

For 3D printing rockets in mere days

This startup devised a new way to produce orbital rockets: by This startup devised a new way to produce orbital rockets: by printing them with the world’s largest 3D printers . Using AI and robotics, it cranks them out in days, rather than the two-plus years required by conventional means—and with 1,000 parts instead of the 100,000 required in the past.

SambaNova Systems

For letting companies train AI models in the cloud

Stanford professors created Stanford professors created novel hardware and software for training large AI models , then made their technology easy to adopt by offering it as a service via SambaNova. The company says that its system outperforms competitors in model-training benchmarks, while using less space and power.

Skylo

For sending the Internet of Things to space

Cellular networks cover only about 20% of the world’s land mass. Skylo built an Cellular networks cover only about 20% of the world’s land mass. Skylo built an IoT platform that provides satellite connectivity to sensors located on everything from tractors to pipelines to fishing boats. In India, the technology has already helped save the lives of fishermen who might otherwise have been lost at sea.

Tactile Mobility

For allowing vehicles to feel the road beneath them

This startup’s This startup’s VehicleDNA software uses sensors already embedded in vehicles to detect road hazards such as potholes and slippery driving conditions. The crowdsourced data it collects is useful to everyone from cities performing road maintenance to manufacturers designing autonomous cars.

Honorable Mentions

Groq

For designing an AI chip that can process a quadrillion operations per second

Swift Navigation

For giving vehicles satellite-based positioning that’s accurate down to 10 centimeters