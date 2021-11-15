Struggling to make a change? You may not be uncomfortable enough

It’s a hard truth for many of us, including leaders, but a truth nonetheless: When you take the time to honestly self-reflect, you may notice that while your circumstances can create challenges to achieving goals or making changes, if you absolutely had to make a change, you’d probably do it.

The truth is we may not particularly love or even like our situations, but we’re often comfortable enough with them that we feel the right to complain about them—to just about everyone. In other words, we know that to achieve a goal or get out of a situation, we have to get off our butts and do something about it. Unfortunately, we live in a society where complaining is all too normal, and taking action is all too rare. If you examine why most people are stuck where they don’t want to be, I think it is simply because their situation is not causing them enough discomfort to make a change. Perhaps they don’t particularly prefer that they’re not in a higher position within their company, but they’re not uncomfortable enough to change anything. Or maybe they’ve neglected to start their passion project—the one they’ve been dreaming of—because they’re too tired. When you’re honest with yourself, you may come to realize that you’ve grown accustomed to living with your pain. I’ve found that the best thing you can do then is realize that it is not okay. Life has so many opportunities, and at the end of the day, only you can be held accountable for them.

Furthermore, most goals are not accomplished because they require some change in routine. And change is hard, but it’s usually totally worth it. Before we all start becoming negative Nancies, let’s really examine what opportunities are sitting right in front of us and whether there’s something we can do about it. Ask yourself these questions: • Why am I complaining about this and not changing it? As I mentioned, we live in a society where complaining to one another is a common form of communication or even connection. Instead, we should be helping each other look for wins. In addition, ask yourself: How hard will the change be to actually execute? Am I truly 100% committed to changing it, and how many times have I failed at it? If you can honestly say to yourself that you haven’t been able to accomplish it alone, then seek help. There are always friends, counselors, mentors, or someone out there who can give you the advice, resources, tools, or even a nudge to get you out of a less than optimal situation.

• Am I going through a negative phase, or is my current day-to-day routine that unbearable? There will be rough patches in your career and outside of it. Don’t get too caught up in the drama if you’re just swimming through a high tide. Examine whether the events are something you’ll move past in the coming weeks or months, or whether they’ll forever have a negative impact on your life. You’ll then know whether you need to make a change or keep weathering your situation. • At what point will the pain of my situation become so unbearable that I am forced to change? Back to my original point, people often sit in the discomfort of their pain up until a point where it becomes unbearable. Again, there’s always support around the corner when you’re really struggling. The winning ticket here is that when the uncomfortableness of your situation becomes too much, you’ll take action. Don’t wait until you’ve lost out on opportunities, though. Envision the future you want, and don’t stop until you attain it. BE KIND TO YOURSELF All that being said, I realize that life can throw you curveballs. Sometimes situations are out of control, and then you have to either be patient or find ways to reframe things. The key is to be really honest with yourself.

Solomon is a sales and marketing guru who has built a number of successful companies over the last decade. Read more at Thimothy.com.