Everyone’s focused on carbon removal, but don’t forget about methane

A handful of startups are using machines to suck CO2 from the air in an attempt to slow down climate change . But some researchers think there could be even more of an impact from removing methane, a greenhouse gas that traps much more heat than carbon dioxide does.

In the first couple of decades after it’s released, a molecule of methane has more than 80 times the warming power of a molecule of CO2. That means that removing methane can also have a major impact. If new methods for methane removal can be proven and scaled up, “it would be extremely powerful,” says Lena Höglund-Isaksson, a senior research scholar at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis. If the concentration of methane in the atmosphere could be cut in half, restoring pre-industrial levels, it could help cool the planet by around half a degree Celsius—a huge amount that might make it possible to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees by the middle of the century, if CO2 emissions also drop.

“There are not many technologies that could actually address the problem that we are facing in the next couple of decades, where we know that it will be very, very hard to stay below 1.5 degrees [Celsius], given that so much CO2 has already been emitted and that will continue to be emitted for some time,” she says.

Methane emissions have grown quickly, especially in the oil and gas sector, where the gas is emitted during production and from leaks in pipelines. Emissions also come from agriculture (via cow belches and manure) and landfills. Several countries recently pledged to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030; scientists say that it’s feasible to go farther and cut emissions in half this decade. Reducing emissions can only partly help, since so much methane is already in the atmosphere. Taking the extra step to remove methane from the air could potentially start to reverse warming.