Don’t look now, but MoviePass may crawl back from the dead

You’ve hung onto your old red MoviePass for exactly this moment: The movie ticket subscription service says it is coming back , after suffering a very slow, public death back in 2019. Cofounder Stacy Spikes has purchased what remains of his once-fire-hot brand, telling Insider that a Southern District of New York bankruptcy court judge has granted him sole ownership.

“I can confirm that we acquired MoviePass out of bankruptcy on Wednesday,” he told the media outlet in a statement. “We are thrilled to have it back and are exploring the possibility of relaunching soon.”

He added his decision to buy the company he started in 2011—but that fired him in 2018, then went bankrupt, and couldn’t attract a competitive bid at a bankruptcy auction last year—was “encouraged by the continued interest from the moviegoing community.”

Officially, the plan is to relaunch the service sometime in the next year. Apparently, Spikes and his team have been busy little bees, though, because a website is already live, iwantmoviepass.com, and it’s brandishing a brand-new logo. The red is long gone: