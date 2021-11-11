IRS refund backlogs are so bad this year, the taxpayer advocate is waving the flag of surrender

If you weren’t familiar with the National Taxpayer Advocate (NTA), it supposedly represents “our voice” at the Internal Revenue Service, and part of its mission is to help taxpayers sail smoothly as possible through the tax return process. If one of us gets tossed overboard, we can file a case request with the NTA—which then throws out the metaphorical lifesaver.

But unfortunately, it now appears the COVID-19 pandemic was a tidal wave that completely wrecked the boat, and the NTA is drowning right alongside us per a recent blog post from the group. “I have made the difficult decision to suspend accepting cases where the sole issue involves the processing of amended returns until the IRS is able to work through its backlog,” it wrote Wednesday, “Due to the broad impact of COVID-19, the IRS has faced significant challenges in all its return processing operations. Unfortunately, until the IRS processes a tax return, [we] cannot assist the taxpayer.”

The IRS’s extensive backlog isn’t new—we’ve heard the agency has been woefully swamped for months, with millions of returns in purgatory and taxpayer help lines flooded with unanswered inquiries. But now it seems as if the NTA and its parent Taxpayer Advocate Service—whose job is to keep the IRS on course—are actually waving the white flag.

“Under our current procedures, [we do] not accept cases in which we cannot meaningfully expedite or improve case resolution for taxpayers,” it said, and “amended returns fall into this category.”