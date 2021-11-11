Visit Ancient Greece’s Olympics through this incredible digital re-creation

The Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports, together with Microsoft and the digital cultural heritage company Iconem have unveiled a digital reconstruction of ancient Olympia , the site of the original Olympic Games, as it stood more than 2,000 years ago.

A website and mobile app enables anyone to take a virtual guided tour through 27 sites such as the ancient Olympic Stadium, a gymnasium where athletes trained, and temples devoted to the Greek gods Hera and Zeus. The basic models of the buildings were constructed using hundreds of thousands of images taken with traditional cameras and drones and stitched together using AI technology, according to Microsoft. The models were then enhanced using information from archaeological research to help viewers understand what the sites would have looked like at the time.

“This contributes to the research and documentation of monuments [and] supports the tourism and extroversion of the country as a modern and strong democracy with a long historical and cultural past and unquestionable development dynamics,” Lina Mendoni, Greece’s minister of culture and sports, said in a statement.

One digital tour option allows viewers to step through the traditional five days of activity around the historic Olympic Games, complete with explanatory audio and text—even if they’re unable to physically visit Greece—people involved in the project said at a Wednesday press conference. It’s a way to help people around the world understand and celebrate the Games, when different Greek cities would put aside differences and enforce a temporary armistice if at war.