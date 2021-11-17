It’s time we include neurodiverse people when talking DEI

Everyone learns and thinks differently. In fact, one in five individuals in the U.S. has a learning or thinking difference, like ADHD or dyslexia. Yet amid the growing stimulus to discuss and improve diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts at work, according to Coqual, learning and thinking differences often classified as disabilities are left out of the conversation—stifling business potential at the individual, team, and company level.

In the past, suppressing differences of any kind was almost expected in the workplace, especially when it came to facilitating the ease of people working together. Those who have differences felt safer in silence, without the fear of being stigmatized. “Different” was too often considered synonymous with “difficult” and the careers of those who are perceived as either suffered. Today, it is estimated that many people remain undiagnosed or uncomfortable talking about their learning and thinking differences because of the stigma they could face from coworkers.

It has long been proven that the acceptance and integration of differences between team members generates a better outcome. Sephora has committed that by the end of 2021, people with disabilities will account for 12 percent of its workforce in distribution centers as part of its efforts to focus on what people can do in the workplace. But work cultures in all industries, albeit some more than others, have yet to address the gap of accepting those who think outside the box for seemingly nontraditional reasons.

With a fresh perspective about how a company can live in its DEI mission, business leaders have a responsibility to set the structural and cultural standard of acceptance that explicitly includes 20% of the working population with learning and thinking differences. For example, SAP reformed their HR processes to incorporate neurodiverse talent. As a result, managers reported productivity gains, quality improvement, and employee engagement, and it helped them leverage the talents of all employees by recognizing individual needs.