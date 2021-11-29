How wholesale market Faire turned ‘not on Amazon’ into a $12 billion company

When Chad Anglin opened Pigment in San Diego with his wife, Amy Paul, in 2007, they envisioned creating a gallery space for local artists. As the pair added furniture, home goods, and gifts, customers began to flock to their carefully curated shelves and macramé aesthetic. Over time, the couple expanded into a 3,000-square-foot storefront, and then opened two additional locations. Ten years in, Pigment had become a fixture in its community and at the industry trade shows where Anglin and Paul sourced many of their products, from candles and doormats to crystals and greeting cards.

It was around then that Anglin discovered Faire. The San Francisco startup, led by a group of former Square employees, offers store owners a way to discover new products and buy wholesale, without the hassle of trade shows and paperwork. In just a few years, Faire has grown to reach 300,000 retailers and 40,000 brands. In mid-November, the company raised $400 million in Series G funding, bringing its valuation to $12.4 billion.

“It’s just very easy to use,” Anglin says of Faire’s minimalist, e-commerce-style platform. “We’ve been able to find a lot of vendors who don’t necessarily have the money to go to the trade shows.”

Anglin is reconsidering the expense and time involved in going to trade shows, too. “It’s not as worth it to go when the online community is so robust these days,” he says.