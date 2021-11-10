October’s inflation was the highest in 30 years. Here’s what’s driving it

U.S. inflation surged in October for the greatest yearly increase since 1990, according to grim data from the Labor Department .

The consumer price index—a delta measure of typical dollars paid for a “market basket” of goods and services including groceries, gasoline, healthcare, and rent—rose 6.2% over the past 12 months, exceeding the Dow Jones estimate of 5.9%. Inflation also accelerated on a monthly basis, climbing 0.9% last month from September.

That means things are growing pricier across the country, so more pain for American checkbooks. But according to economists, it’s being driven by just a handful of items. If you’re a shopper who’s been paying attention, you might not be surprised to learn what those are.

First, there’s energy: Gasoline by the gallon cost 6.1% more in October than September, and 49.6% more than a year ago. Fuel oil in general spiked 12.3% for the month and 59.1% for the year, which will likely affect heating costs heading into the winter. The entire sector, including electricity and utilities, was up 30% this year.