The ultimate gift guide to finish off your shopping list

The holiday season’s ticking clock is upon us—and while we’ve handled a lot of the heavy lifting, the choice for what makes the perfect gift still rests on your shoulders. So we scoured our gift guides and Recommender favorites to find no-fail gifts that are sure to delight everyone on your list, through Christmas, New Years, and beyond. From a luxurious velvet weighted blanket made from recycled marine plastic to an opportunity do vinyasa flow with van Gogh to a green laser-assisted vacuum that can’t be beat—here are our ultimate gifts for 2021.