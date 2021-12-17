advertisement
The ultimate gift guide to finish off your shopping list

The one guide to rule them all—find the perfect gift from this curated crop of our favorite gifts.

[Photo: twomeows/Getty Images]

The holiday season’s ticking clock is upon us—and while we’ve handled a lot of the heavy lifting, the choice for what makes the perfect gift still rests on your shoulders. So we scoured our gift guides and Recommender favorites to find no-fail gifts that are sure to delight everyone on your list, through Christmas, New Years, and beyond. From a luxurious velvet weighted blanket made from recycled marine plastic to an opportunity do vinyasa flow with van Gogh to a green laser-assisted vacuum that can’t be beat—here are our ultimate gifts for 2021.

Rise Gardens Double Family Garden

Rise Gardens Double Family Garden

The Rise Gardens indoor gardens were a Recommender favorite this year, and are a perfect gift for tech-savvy gardeners of every level.

$879|Buy Now
Good Feals Kit

Good Feals Kit

Style-savvy CBD brand Feals teamed up with Baggu and Piecework Puzzles to create a very chill gift set featuring their signature products, whose net proceeds go to mental health nonprofit, Painted Brain.

$74.95|Buy Now
Backbone

Backbone

Backbone’s snap-on iPhone controller is compatible with endless games across Apple Arcade, Steam, Stadia, Xbox, and more. No batteries or extra cords needed.

$99|Buy Now
Buffy Wiggle Pillow and Cover

Buffy Wiggle Pillow and Cover

This squishy tubular bed accessory comes from Buffy—makers of the internet-famous Cloud Comforter—and follows in eco-friendly fashion: each pillow is made from ​​55 post-consumer plastic bottles

$138|Buy Now
Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum

All the bells and whistles that you’ve come to expect from Dyson, plus lasers that are designed to be reflected by dust particles, so they never miss a spot.

$699.99|Buy Now
Loftie Alarm Clock

Loftie Alarm Clock

Help them break up with their phone before bed. Loftie’s sleek alarm clock has plentiful, clever features in the service of sleep hygiene, including built-in bedtime stories and sound baths to a gentle, glowy nightlight.

$149|Buy Now
FlexiSpot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk

FlexiSpot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk

FlexiSpot’s Kana Bamboo Standing Desk is sturdy, handsome, and rises up and down with ease. It’s sold in a straight- and curved-edge version and  quietly glides up and down with the tap of a keypad.

From $349|Buy Now
Whisker Feeder-Robot

Whisker Feeder-Robot

This smart feeder runs on Wifi and releases food to your pet on a set schedule or with a tap of an app. It also helps monitor your furry friend’s diet.

$249|Buy Now
Henry Rose The Playground

Henry Rose The Playground

Give a flight of Henry Rose’s deliciously luxurious fragrances — nine travel-size scents from the Michelle Pfeiffer-founded brand that are approved by Cradle to Cradle and the Environmental Working Group.

$175|Buy Now
Tushy Ace Electric Bidet Seat

Tushy Ace Electric Bidet Seat

The ultimate throne: an electric discreet bidet and heated seat with built-in five-temperature air dryer, self-cleaning nozzle and remote-controlled water pressure, angle, and temperature settings.

$599.99|Buy Now
oui the people Sensitive Set

oui the people Sensitive Set

In the spirit of a more sustainable shower routine, gift oui the people’s signature single-blade razor, paired with their new skin-soothing and smoothing shave gel that smells like Jasmine, orange blossom, and neroli.

$111|Buy Now
Weezie Piped Edge Bath Sheets

Weezie Piped Edge Bath Sheets

A genuinely blanket-sized bath towel made with extra sumptuous, long-staple cotton. They will wonder where it’s been all their life. (And why you didn’t get them two.)

$78|Buy Now
Opte Precision System

Opte Precision System

This “prescision skincare” gadget from P&G Ventures uses a hypersensitive camera and blue LED lights to detect hyperpigmentation and other discoloration to place small amounts of color product for a smooth, even, glowy finish.

$599|Buy Now
Embr Wave 2

Embr Wave 2

The Embr Wave 2 looks (and wears) like a covert watch or fitness tracker, but uses a small sensor to deliver hot and cold bursts to your inner wrist in pulsating sessions — which, in theory, tricks your brain’s hypothalamus into perceiving your body temperature to be warmer or cooler.

$349|Buy Now
Lora DiCarlo Osé 2

Lora DiCarlo Osé 2

The new iteration of women-led sex-tech brand’s hero product, the Osé 2 continues to boast “blended orgasms,” with several strategically placed stimulators across the form.

$290|Buy Now
Tempo Move

Tempo Move

Tempo’s latest invention saves on space while not skimping on variety or style. It uses technology already in their home—a phone and TV—making their 2022 goals feel closer than ever.

$495|Buy Now
Manduka x Van Gogh Museum collection

Manduka x Van Gogh Museum collection

Manduka’s limited-edition collection of yoga accessories and apparel is designed in partnership with the Van Gogh Museum, loaning the iconic floral motifs to your favorite yogi’s morning vinyasa.

From $20|Buy Now
MYX II Plus

MYX II Plus

The MYX II Plus is sleek, sturdy, and comes with the accompanying bells and whistles—an XL mat, weights, and foam roller, plus, live spin classes and a workout library via Beachbody On Demand.

$1,599|Buy Now
Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Designed with Jabra’s ShakeGrip technology — these wireless, noise-cancelling headphones are coated in a silicone compound designed to withstand the most rigorous workouts without a slip.

$179.99|Buy Now
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

Don’t be fooled by its silhouette: OV’s to-the-gym-and-beyond mini dress is bound to be their new favorite no matter the season.

$100|Buy Now
Core Meditation Trainer Premium Bundle

Core Meditation Trainer Premium Bundle

For aspiring zen masters, this cute orb acts as a wireless wellness coach, clocking soothing breaths with a gentle pulsating buzz.

$219|Buy Now
Therabody Wave Duo

Therabody Wave Duo

The Wave Duo’s unique peanut shape allows it to cradle your spine and midback, and despite its distinct shape, this compact device can also be used elsewhere on the body, cradling muscles to give users an effective, all-around massage.

$99|Buy Now
Kencko Holiday Gift Boxes

Kencko Holiday Gift Boxes

Kencko’s powdered freeze-dried fruit smoothies deliver on tastiness and convenience. The gift boxes give newbies an opportunity to taste their rainbow, along with their signature shaker bottle and packs of their new nutrient-packed gum drops.

From $75.90|Buy Now
Fly by Jing Sichuan Salsero Set

Fly by Jing Sichuan Salsero Set

Make their favorite condiment into a conversation piece with Fly By Jing’s beautiful Salsero sets made in collaboration with Tulum’s chic & Jacob boutique.

$60|Buy Now
Brightland Festive Capsule

Brightland Festive Capsule

Stock their pantry with Brightland’s classics oils and vinegars, and two of their new raw honeys, sourced, like the rest of their goods, from U.S.-based family-owned farms.

170 URL: |Buy Now
Porter Road 10th Anniversary Box

Porter Road 10th Anniversary Box

Porter Road, known for their ethically minded butchery practices, is celebrating their 10th anniversary doing what they do best—with a box that features its bestselling prime cuts and grinds, a custom spice blend, and a commemorative tote.

$120|Buy Now
Material Kitchen reBoard

Material Kitchen reBoard

Everyone needs one: these lightweight reBoards are made with a textured blend of recycled plastic made from kitchenware scraps and sugar cane.

$30|Buy Now
Anyday Starter Set

Anyday Starter Set

The ultimate delight for busy families and dorm room chefs: innovative borosilicate glass bowls designed to trap moisture for delectable, fast, one-pot meals.

From $60|Buy Now
Misen Dutch Oven

Misen Dutch Oven

Misen’s clever Dutch Oven wow-ed as well as 36,000+ backers on Kickstarter with its lighter weight class, ding-proof enamel, and a stick-resistant lid that doubles as a grill pan.

$165|Buy Now
BlueCut SJ Apron

BlueCut SJ Apron

BlueCut co-founder Karam Kim designed this clay-colored linen apron in honor of her mother by adding an embroidered red carnation, a symbol and tradition of love, based on South Korea’s Parents’ Day. It’s the perfect gift for any beloved mentor in the kitchen.

$75|Buy Now
Balmuda The Toaster

Balmuda The Toaster

Japanese electronics brand Balmuda’s steam toaster  oven’s design was inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film Kiki’s Delivery Service, encouraging users to watch their bread (or pizza, or croissant) be enveloped in vapors and reconstituted to its best, moist, fluffy self.

$299|Buy Now
Breville Bambino Plus

Breville Bambino Plus

Designed to appease coffee aficionados, Breville’s luxe Bambino Plus brings barista-level features into your home, without the fuss and ritual.

$499.95|Buy Now
Our Place Knife Trio

Our Place Knife Trio

Our Place’s ubiquitous colorful, Instagrammable pans may top many-a-wishlist, but don’t sleep on their excellent knife sets. With mix-and-match colorful handles and ergonomic designs, the knives make slicing and dicing like a pro easy.

$145|Buy Now
Canada Goose Cypress Puffer

Canada Goose Cypress Puffer

One of several creations designed for Canada Goose’s dedication to a greener company future, the Cypress Puffer offers a modern shape with a modern outlook, using recycled nylon ripstop for a sleek, lightweight outer that stays dry and warm in subzero-temps.

$895|Buy Now
Bearaby Velvet Napper

Bearaby Velvet Napper

This luxurious weighted blanket uses Bearby’s signature weave for heft, in a shimmery jewel tone velvet made from recycled marine plastic.

$289|Buy Now
OFFHOURS Homecoat

OFFHOURS Homecoat

The ultimate “inactive wear” featuring the best parts of a bathrobe with all the parts of a duvet.

From $295|Buy Now
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Sleepwear

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Sleepwear

Eberjey’s popular sleepwear sets get a luxe upgrade with supple, smooth silk that is both 100% bluesign-certified and machine washable.

From $278|Buy Now
Smartwool Popcorn Socks

Smartwool Popcorn Socks

We can’t quit you.

$25|Buy Now
MZ Wallace Metro Deluxe Tote

MZ Wallace Metro Deluxe Tote

Made with the brand’s durable, lightweight signature nylon — which saves pre-consumer scraps from the bin — this tote features luxurious Italian leather accents and tons of room, for a statement bag with more than just one message.

$285|Buy Now
The Nori Press

The Nori Press

Nori’s direct-to-consumer steamer-iron hybrid is an elegant intentionally designed solution for travelers and anyone who wants a simple, no-board application that delivers pressed and crisp (or steamed and silky) fabric in a swipe.

$120|Buy Now
Weatherman Travel Umbrella

Weatherman Travel Umbrella

Designed by a meteorologist, Weatherman’s lightweight travel umbrella is built to withstand winds of 45 mph and shrinks down to a super compact (and easily packable) size.

$59|Buy Now
Paravel Fold-Up Bag

Paravel Fold-Up Bag

This roomy weekender zips up to the size of a tablet and comes in earth-friendly Negative Nylon, made from recycled plastic water bottles. Perfect for college students, chronic over-packers, and travelers who just can’t pass up a good souvenir.

$70|Buy Now
Cadence A Capsule A Day bundle

Cadence A Capsule A Day bundle

These magnetic honeycomb-shaped capsules are waterproof, leakproof, and virtually indestructible. (Seriously, watch the company’s videos.) In a range of aesthetic shades, they’re sized to hold enough product—whether that’s SPF or vitamins—to get through about a week of travel.

$98|Buy Now
Mansur Gavriel mini cloud clutch

Mansur Gavriel mini cloud clutch

This luxe shell-shaped crossbody is effortlessly versatile for the minimalist packer with plentiful space for travel essentials and a snap-shut frame that keeps things safe while on the go.

$495|Buy Now
Mpowerd Luci solar lights

Mpowerd Luci solar lights

MPowerd’s 18-foot-long string of solar-powered lights come with some serious specs: The 100-lumens LED lights are waterproof, have four ambient settings, and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

$49.95|Buy Now
Solo Stove Bonfire

Solo Stove Bonfire

Solo Stove’s stainless steel, midsize Bonfire model provides consistent, low-smoke flames and minimal cleanup, for a cozy, but still impressive fire that’s safe for backyards and campsites.

$349.99|Buy Now
BioLite CampStove Complete Cook Kit

BioLite CampStove Complete Cook Kit

This kit combines BioLite’s flagship CampStove 2+ with an attachable grill grate, the BioLite KettlePot and the CoffeePress to put all your campsite cooking must-haves in one package.

$274.95|Buy Now
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Rumpl’s Original Puffy Blanket is made with recycled synthetic insulation and a ripstop shell to make it warm and weather-ready. The 1-person version features the brand’s signature cape clip, letting you keep warm while keeping your hands free.

From $99|Buy Now
Adler German Axes Rheinland Hatchet

Adler German Axes Rheinland Hatchet

The venerable German brand’s handsome Rheinland model combines European C45 steel with an American hickory handle, protected by the included leather sheath and cotton storage bag.

$84|Buy Now
Therm-a-Rest Air Head down pillow

Therm-a-Rest Air Head down pillow

This inflatable down pillow, shaped to fit into the hood of a sleeping bag, is eminently more packable than a standard pillow and has a removable, machine-washable polyester cover to keep it clean after the adventure.

$59.95|Buy Now
Tom Bihn Large Shepherd’s Wool Utility Cloth

Tom Bihn Large Shepherd’s Wool Utility Cloth

A take-it-anywhere, durable cloth that functions as a makeshift tablecloth, an airplane seat shield, or a cozy back of the van floor covering.

$90|Buy Now

Photos courtesy: Rise Gardens; Feals; Backbone; Buffy; Dyson; Loftie; Flexispot; Whisker; Henry Rose; Tushy; Oui the People; Weezie; Opte; Embr; Lora DiCarlo; Tempo; Manduka; MYX Fitness; Jabra; Outdoor Voices; Hyperice; Theragun; Kencko; Fly by Jing; Brightland; Porter Road; Material Kitchen; Anyday; Misen; BlueCut; Balmuda; Breville; Our Place; Canada Goose; Bearaby; Offhours; Eberjey; Smartwool; MZ Wallace; Nori; Weatherman; Paravel; Mansur Graviel; Mpowerd; Solo Stove; BioLite; Rumpl; Alder; Thermarest; Tom Bihn

