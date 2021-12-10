11 gifts for the outdoor enthusiasts in your life

It’s a common experience—the moment on a hike, camping trip, or outdoor excursion when you realize you forgot something important, or would be much better off if you had just decided to splurge and get that futuristic camp stove or bespoke hatchet, and maybe it would be a lot less dark if you’d gotten those solar-powered string lights. The holidays offer an opportunity to share the lessons you’ve learned and the products you’ve come to rely on with your loved ones. Below, read about some of the gear that’s worth adding to the arsenal of your favorite adventurer.

BioLite CampStove complete cook kit

At the center of this cook-it-all kit is BioLite’s flagship CampStove 2+, which can burn sticks, wood scraps, and pellets to create smokeless flames that generate power to charge gear or to store via the onboard battery. The kit also brings along an attachable grill grate and the BioLite KettlePot and CoffeePress for quickly boiling water that can just as easily be for fireside pasta or a morning pick-me-up. As a bonus, the kit comes with a FlexLight so you can see what you’re cooking. BioLite - $179.96

Adler German Axes Rheinland hatchet

No, it’s not going to be easy to wrap, but if your outdoorsy loved one can spot quality, they won’t care what it looks like once they open up Adler’s Rheinland Hatchet. The venerable German brand has been making axes for more than 100 years, and the handsome Rheinland model combines European C45 steel with an American hickory handle featuring anti-slip paint to improve the user’s grip. The Rheinland comes with a cotton storage bag, as well as a leather sheath featuring a two-button release system.

Adler Rheinland Hatchet - $84 Smith I/O MAG Imprint 3D goggles

It’s officially ski and snowboard season, and Smith’s latest innovation in protective eyewear is built using Bellus 3D technology to create a completely custom fit. Smith’s app allows users to scan their face to map its contours and features, and the goggles are then 3D-printed and shipped within 14 days. To make gifting easy, you can buy the goggles online and send the recipient a scan code, allowing them to scan their face and choose from the four visor colors and two band colors for their customized goggles. Smith I/O MAG Imprint Goggles - $450

Teva reEmber

Designed for easy on and off, Teva’s reEmber shoes feature a grippy sole and a foam midsole, offering structure and durability that can hold up to padding around the campsite and then some, while encasing the foot in an upper reminiscent of a sleeping back. Add in the collapsible heel and you start to understand why Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley called them the best slip-on shoe for camping. Teva reEmber - $75 Mpowerd Luci color solar string sights

Initially shared with Fast Company by Alyssa Ravasio, CEO of camping booking site Hipcamp, these string lights quickly became a must-have for senior editor Amy Farley this past summer on a road trip through the Southwest. The 18-foot light string is solar powered (and can be charged by USB), with 10 light nodes that adjust to three brightness settings.

VSSL first-aid kit

VSSL knows how to pack a lot of functionality in the most efficient space possible. The company's combination flashlight and first-aid kit is designed to be rugged and versatile, offering first-aid essentials, a compass, and a 200-lumen flood-beam flashlight with four lighting modes in a packable, waterproof package made of military-grade aluminum. VSSL also offers the mini first-aid kit, which includes only the most essential essentials. Or you can customize your own kit with the company's build-your-own option. VSSL First-Aid Kit - $130