Holiday shopping on a budget? We found 50 great gifts under $50

[Photo: courtesy Otherland]

It’s the thought that counts, right? And the most thoughtful gift doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, it can cost less than $50. Here are 50 well-designed, unique, and thoughtful gifts for anyone on your list—from luxe, lipstick-scented candles and experimental cooking acids with holiday flair to sustainable cutting boards and the coziest slippers straight out of Ireland.

Papier List Notepads 3-Pack

Papier List Notepads 3-Pack

For making a list and checking it thrice.

$28.99|Buy Now
Casper Glow Night Light

Casper Glow Night Light

A two pack of smart sensor night-lights tuned to create a gentle glow that won’t disrupt your beneficiary’s sleep.

$35|Buy Now
Otherland Adorned Candles

Otherland Adorned Candles

Choose from a collection of six candles, each in a most exotic fragrance, for a celebration of a winter wonderland—that makes a special stocking stuffer.

$36|Buy Now
Framebridge The Ornament

Framebridge The Ornament

Turn any moment into a trimming for the tree!

$25|Buy Now
The Sill Hoya Heart Plant

The Sill Hoya Heart Plant

How about a symbol of love that actually grows. (In both direct and indirect light.)

$32|Buy Now
REI Tiny Tents Basecamp Dome Tent

REI Tiny Tents Basecamp Dome Tent

For camping enthusiasts who bring their little creatures with them everywhere—or, if your list includes one of those little creatures—this 23″ x 23″ x 15″ tall mini tent is too cute.

$39.95|Buy Now
Lalo Giant Coloring Sheets

Lalo Giant Coloring Sheets

A pack of five oversize coloring sheets for the budding artist. Choose from three designs, each sheet with a blank flip side to keep the creativity going.

$25|Buy Now
Dad Grass Chanukah Candles 5 Pack Dad Stash

Dad Grass Chanukah Candles 5 Pack Dad Stash

A decoy box of cleverly packaged CBD pre-rolls plus a dreidel and instrux for a new spin on playing dreidels.

$37|Buy Now
Our Place Drinking Glasses

Our Place Drinking Glasses

Effortlessly chic cups for serving perfect pours.

$50|Buy Now
Yeti Rambler 24oz. Mug

Yeti Rambler 24oz. Mug

A tried-and-true staple of road trips, campsites, and long morning commutes.

$34.99|Buy Now
Anyday Medium Deep Dish

Anyday Medium Deep Dish

Magnify the microwave’s magnificent power with this ingenious bowl that uses steam to cook full meals.

$30|Buy Now
Gir Ultimate Essentials Set

Gir Ultimate Essentials Set

For the first step toward their Great British Baking Show dreams, the Sprinkles and Barcelona variations lend a festive look to kitchen staples.

$35.95|Buy Now
Color Changing Popcorn Popper

Color Changing Popcorn Popper

A color-shifting popcorn popper that will delight any cinephile in a matter of minutes.

$40|Buy Now
Bamboo Compost Bin

Bamboo Compost Bin

Waste not, want a lot.

$50|Buy Now
Material Kitchen reBoard

Material Kitchen reBoard

Everyone needs one: these lightweight reBoards are made with a textured blend of recycled plastic made from kitchenware scraps and sugar cane.

$30|Buy Now
Burlap and Barrel Floyd Cardoz Masalas

Burlap and Barrel Floyd Cardoz Masalas

The trio of blends—Green Tikka Masala, Vindaloo Masala, and Chaat Masala—commemorates the late Chef Floyd Cardoz. 

From $11.99|Buy Now
Hasami Porcelain Mug

Hasami Porcelain Mug

Designed by Takushiro Shinomoto, each piece marries modern sensibilities with classic technique.

$35|Buy Now
Gardener’s Harvest Basket

Gardener’s Harvest Basket

A Maine-made, bounty-gathering basket for easily brining the harvest from garden to kitchen.

$50|Buy Now
Fly by Jing Sichuan Salsero Set

Fly by Jing Sichuan Salsero Set

Make their favorite condiment into a conversation piece with Fly By Jing’s beautiful Salsero sets made in collaboration with Tulum’s chic & Jacob boutique.

$45|Buy Now
Dagne Dover Small Mila Toiletry Organizer

Dagne Dover Small Mila Toiletry Organizer

A place for everything and everything in its place in this clever, earth-friendly travel toiletries bag.

$45|Buy Now
Soft Services Buffing Bars

Soft Services Buffing Bars

A two-pack of hardworking soap made with microcrystals — tough on rough, winter skin, but not skin or the Earth.

$28|Buy Now
Kinfield Ski Weekender Set

Kinfield Ski Weekender Set

A skin-saving 2-pack for anyone hitting the slopes this season.

$44|Buy Now
Starface x Sesame Street Bundles

Starface x Sesame Street Bundles

We’re partial to the Cookie Monster variation, but Elmo, Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird can help bring whimsy to their pimple-fighting regimen.

$35.07|Buy Now
​​Fur Bath Drops

​​Fur Bath Drops

Retro skin-softening oil pods that dissolve in a hot bath and are cruelty free thanks to seaweed encasings.

$34|Buy Now
Inkbox Freehand Tattoo Marker

Inkbox Freehand Tattoo Marker

Inkbox’s realistic semi-permanent solution in marker form — for totally custom tattoos that last up to two weeks.

$40|Buy Now
Peach Shampoo and Conditioning Bar Set

Peach Shampoo and Conditioning Bar Set

Peach, the clean beauty offshoot of Grove Collaborative, makes powerful solid shampoo and conditioner bars that won’t tip a liquid limit or spill in their luggage. Bonus: their luggage will smell divine.

$22.95|Buy Now
Haus Pomegranate Rosemary

Haus Pomegranate Rosemary

Haus puts the holidays in a bottle with this apéritif.

$40|Buy Now
Acid League Retro Holiday Kit 

Acid League Retro Holiday Kit 

Exceptionally cool experimental condiments — including Mulled Kombucha Chutney and Cranberry Blood Orange Shrub.

$49|Buy Now
Instant Pot x Omsom Sampler

Instant Pot x Omsom Sampler

A test run of Omsom’s delectable starter sauces + recipes utilizing Instant Pot set-it-and-forget-it technology = no-brainer dinners.

$29|Buy Now
Brightland Ardor Chili Olive Oil

Brightland Ardor Chili Olive Oil

Now, add a little spice.

$40|Buy Now
W&P Virtual Happy Hour Cocktail Kit $18

W&P Virtual Happy Hour Cocktail Kit $18

A pocket-size kit to whip up a round of margs on a flight, at their campsite, on their next Zoom call that goes on for far too long…

$18|Buy Now
Sfoglini Lobster Pasta Dinner Kit

Sfoglini Lobster Pasta Dinner Kit

This bougie night-in kit includes Sfoglini’s next-level bronze-cut pasta out of Hudson Valley paired with other small maker goodies, including Scout’s Atlantic Canadian Lobster and FarmTrue’s Garlic Scape Ghee.

$49.99|Buy Now
Bokksu Kyoyuzen Candy Mix

Bokksu Kyoyuzen Candy Mix

Pick a mix for stockings with Bokksu’s delicious, artisanal Japanese treats from their Market — like these gorgeous fruity candy tiles from Kyoto.

$3|Buy Now
west~bourne Holiday Spiced Goji Berry Crunch

west~bourne Holiday Spiced Goji Berry Crunch

The addictively tasty snacks from west~bourne are perfect for packing hampers and stockings. The holiday collection includes seasonally rich treats like Poached Pear Butter, Chamomile Flower Olive Oil Cake, and this delightful Spiced Goji Berry Crunch.

$13|Buy Now
Jambys 

Jambys 

The super soft, super stretchy, wear-all-day shorts everyone will want.

$35|Buy Now
Cuup Highwaist Sparkle Set

Cuup Highwaist Sparkle Set

Shine on you crazy diamond.

$45|Buy Now
Knix Cozzzzy Beanie

Knix Cozzzzy Beanie

Like a cuddle for their head.

$25|Buy Now
Comrad Cozy Compression Socks

Comrad Cozy Compression Socks

Our favorite compressions socks have somehow gotten even cozier.

$32|Buy Now
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eye Mask

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eye Mask

The pillowy, heavenly eye mask of their dreams.

$29|Buy Now
Sheep By the Sea Siberian Wool Slipper

Sheep By the Sea Siberian Wool Slipper

The fluffiest, coziest slippers come straight from the sheep, made by artisan wool craftsmen in Ireland.

$35|Buy Now
Smartwool Popcorn Socks

Smartwool Popcorn Socks

We can’t quit you.

$25|Buy Now
Italic Shearling Short Boots

Italic Shearling Short Boots

Cozy, high-quality shearling boots are from the same manufacturer as a famous maker that rhymes with pug, but you (and your recipient) will never tell the difference.

$45|Buy Now
Intentionally Blank Vaccinated Hat

Intentionally Blank Vaccinated Hat

If you know, they know.

$30|Buy Now
Bala 1lb Bangles

Bala 1lb Bangles

For your lunchtime walk buddy or couch-side couch — Bala’s wearable weights look great and pack a punch.

$49|Buy Now
alo Uplifting Yoga Block Duo

alo Uplifting Yoga Block Duo

Help the yoga nut in your life stay grounded.

$48|Buy Now
Fulton Insoles

Fulton Insoles

You can’t walk a mile in their shoes but you can make sure they can.

$48|Buy Now
Brooks Fusion Midweight Running Gloves

Brooks Fusion Midweight Running Gloves

Temperature controlling running gloves that are tech-friendly and magnetized so they’ll never lose their buddy.

$34|Buy Now
lululemon Fast and Free Run Belt

lululemon Fast and Free Run Belt

Look, ma! No hands!

$38|Buy Now
Maduka Yoga Grip Gel

Maduka Yoga Grip Gel

Give them Spidey-like support with this slip-stopping hand gel.

$15|Buy Now

Photos courtesy: Papier; Casper; Otherland; Framebridge; The Sill; REI; Lalo; Dad Grass; Our Place; Yeti; Anyday; Gir; Uncommon Goods; Food52; Material Kitchen; Burlap and Barrel; Uncommon Goods; Fly by Jing; Dagne Dover; Soft Services; Kinfield; Starface; Fur; Inbox; Grove; Haus; Acid League; Omsom; Bightland; W&P; Sfoglini; Bokksu; West Bourne; Jambys; CUUP; Knix; Comrad; Brooklinen; Yoko Wool; Smartwool; Italic; Nordstrom; Bala; Alo; Fulton; Brooks; Lululemon; Manduka

