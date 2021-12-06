advertisement
The best travel gifts for your favorite jet-setter (or train enthusiast)

Perfectly sized travel bottles, beautiful and functional luggage—their next favorite travel essential is in this guide.

The best travel gifts for your favorite jet-setter (or train enthusiast)
[Photo: courtesy Monos]

Travel has made a comeback, and a lot of people’s travel gear is a couple years older than when it was last used. Or you probably know someone who planned a trip around their vaccination who’s put plenty of wear and tear on their carry-on or weekender bag this year. Recommender has compiled a list of products perfect to gift the person in your life whose Instagram story consistently delivers the highest amount of FOMO, as well as anyone whose travel game could use a bit of an upgrade.

Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer

A place for everything and everything in its place in this clever, earth-friendly travel toiletries bag made from recycled plastic bottles.

From $45|Buy Now
Backbone

Your ticket to boredom-free road trips, layovers, and weeklong forecasts of rain. Backbone’s snap-on iPhone controller is compatible with endless games across Apple Arcade, Steam, Stadia, Xbox, and more. No batteries or extra cords needed.

$99.99|Buy Now
Weatherman Travel Umbrella

Designed by a  former meteorologist, Weatherman’s lightweight travel umbrella is built to withstand winds of 45 mph and shrinks down to a super-compact (and easily packable) size.

$59|Buy Now
Troubadour Slim Briefcase

A modern, soft-shell briefcase that is built for travel. Troubadour creates modern, pragmatic gear that stands up to the elements—a waterproof exterior and padded sections for tech—and looks great while doing so.

$395|Buy Now
Cadence A Capsule A Day Bundle

These magnetic honeycomb-shaped capsules are waterproof, leakproof, and virtually indestructible. (Seriously, watch the company’s videos.) In a range of aesthetic shades, they’re sized to hold enough product—whether that’s SPF or vitamins—to get through about a week of travel.

$98|Buy Now
July Carry On and Checked Set

Aussie travel brand July arrived stateside earlier this year, introducing its lightweight polycarbonate hard-shell rolling luggage to the masses. The carry-on set includes two colorful bags with features like a removable USB/USB-C charger and super-silent wheels with a lifetime guarantee.

$520|Buy Now
Comrad Cozy Compression Socks

Any frequent-flier will tell you that compression socks are an absolute game changer—combating fatigue, soreness, and any other ailment that comes with sitting for far too long. This fuzzy three-pack from Comrad provides a light, cozy snugness, designed to get them through the long haul.

$86|Buy Now
VSSL Flask

Made to withstand the elements (and a couple rounds of whiskey)—VSSL’s hybrid flask has a few tricks up its sleeve. In addition to housing the beverage of choice in a shatterproof inner chamber, the compact device acts as a flashlight and a compass, and includes two collapsible shot glasses for spur-of-the-moment salutes.

$100|Buy Now
Paravel Fold-Up Bag

This roomy weekender zips up to the size of a tablet and comes in earth-friendly Negative Nylon, made from recycled plastic water bottles. Perfect for college students, chronic overpackers, and travelers who just can’t pass up a good souvenir.

$70|Buy Now
Monos Metro Backpack

Designed with the traveler in mind: This full-zip backpack opens flat for easy packing, features a scratch- and water-resistant outer, and has a multitude of pockets for easy access to tech, passports, and other security-check essentials. Bonus: It also features Monos’s clever modular system, with a handy outer pocket that snaps on and off whenever they need it.

$195|Buy Now
The Nori Press

Born from the founders’ own ironing board woes, the Nori Press is a handheld steamer and iron that effectively functions like a hair straightener for clothes. Its clever clamp-down design eliminates wrinkles and makes perfect pleats with a single swipe.

$120|Buy Now
Tom Bihn Large Shepherd’s Wool Utility Cloth

A take-it-anywhere, durable cloth that functions as a makeshift tablecloth, an airplane seat shield, or a cozy back-of-the-van floor covering. It’s the family-friendly, XL version of the brand’s original utility cloth that functions all the same.

$90|Buy Now
Kinfield Ski Weekender

The brand for the outdoorsy at heart created this skin-saving duo for anyone hitting the slopes this season. For bunnies and black diamond daredevils alike, Kinfield’s moisture-packed SPF and face mask will be a pre- and après-ski treat.

$44|Buy Now
Henry Rose Travel Spray

Extra clean, extra luxurious—Michelle Pfeiffer’s complex, sophisticated fragrances are now available in perfectly proportioned spray bottles, ready for travel.

$35|Buy Now
Peach Shampoo and Conditioning Bar Set

Peach, the clean beauty offshoot of Grove Collaborative, makes powerful solid shampoo and conditioner bars that won’t tip a liquid limit or spill in their luggage. Bonus: Their luggage will smell divine.

$22.95|Buy Now
MZ Wallace Metro Deluxe Tote

This Recommender-approved tote is made with the brand’s durable, lightweight signature nylon—which saves pre-consumer scraps from the bin—and features luxurious Italian leather accents, for a statement tote with more than just one message.

$285|Buy Now
Cuyana Alpaca Striped Scarf $125

They can travel in style with an ultra-luxurious wrap made from ethically sourced alpaca wool.

$125|Buy Now

Photos courtesy: Dagne Dover; Backbone; Weatherman; Troubadour; July; Comrad; VSSL; Paravel; Monos; Nori; Tom Bihn; Kinfield; Henry Rose; Grove; Cuyana

