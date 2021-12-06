The best travel gifts for your favorite jet-setter (or train enthusiast)

Travel has made a comeback, and a lot of people’s travel gear is a couple years older than when it was last used. Or you probably know someone who planned a trip around their vaccination who’s put plenty of wear and tear on their carry-on or weekender bag this year. Recommender has compiled a list of products perfect to gift the person in your life whose Instagram story consistently delivers the highest amount of FOMO, as well as anyone whose travel game could use a bit of an upgrade.