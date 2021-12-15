advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:15 pm

Self-care and wellness gifts for everyone on your list

Help your loved ones help themselves with an array of gifts that will help them relax, look great, and pamper themselves a little.

There’s one in everyone’s circle—the person who somehow manages to do it all and seriously deserves a break, but will never take one. Rather than encouraging them to take it easy for the millionth time, use the holidays as an opportunity to impart a little bit of luxury and self-care into their daily routine. Whether that take the form of a trio of luxe lipsticks, an eco-friendly meditation pillow, or even a heated toilet seat/bidet combo, we’ve got you covered with the gifts below.

SORT BY
All Categories
Casper Silk Mask and Pillowcase Set

Casper Silk Mask and Pillowcase Set

Send them the sweetest dreams (and friction-free skin and hair contact) with Casper’s lush 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask sets.

From $119|Buy Now
EM Cosmetics Red Lip Trio

EM Cosmetics Red Lip Trio

A set of three very plush, very pigmented liquid lippies that will tame and tend to even the most wind-ravaged lips, from O.G. beauty YouTuber Michelle Phan.

$40|Buy Now
Weezie Piped Edge Bath Sheets

Weezie Piped Edge Bath Sheets

A blanket-sized bath towel made with extra sumptuous, long-staple cotton. They will wonder where it’s been all their life. (And why you didn’t get them two.)

$78|Buy Now
Soft Services Smoothing Set

Soft Services Smoothing Set

A fleet of gentle (but effective) exfoliants to tackle rough winter skin and other textural ailments without the use of phthalates, parabens, mineral oil, or sulfates.

$102|Buy Now
Madewell Quilted Scarf

Madewell Quilted Scarf

The indoor scarf they didn’t know they needed, but truly do—a cozy, quilted, cotton shawl that will be a cubicle and WFH “must.” Oh, and it has pockets.

$88|Buy Now
Knix Plush Robe

Knix Plush Robe

A marshmallowy soft, calf-grazing bathrobe made from Knix’s plush and addictively touchable looped yarn fabric.

$130|Buy Now
oui the people Sensitive Set

oui the people Sensitive Set

In the spirit of a more sustainable shower routine, gift oui the people’s signature single-blade razor in rose gold (or matte black, pick your poison) paired with their new skin-soothing and smoothing shave gel that smells like Jasmine, orange blossom, and neroli.

$111|Buy Now
We-Vibe Chorus

We-Vibe Chorus

We-Vibe’s remote controlled, couple-pleasing vibrator is USB rechargeable, app compatible, and (literally) has a little something for everyone.

$199|Buy Now
Purple Harmony Pillow

Purple Harmony Pillow

Recommender loves (we repeat, LOVES) the Purple Harmony Pillow—a comfortable, never-flat pillow that uses honeycomb-shaped gel grids to keep sleepers cool and supported all night long.

$159|Buy Now
Good Feals Kit

Good Feals Kit

Style savvy CBD brand Feals teamed up with Baggu and Piecework Puzzles to create a very chill gift set featuring their signature products and a 100% net proceeds donation to mental health nonprofit, Painted Brain.

$74.95|Buy Now
Avocado Yoga Meditation Pillow

Avocado Yoga Meditation Pillow

A sweet little, eco-friendly pod of buckwheat hulls for a more conscious calm and intentional practice.

$79|Buy Now
Kencko Holiday Gift Boxes

Kencko Holiday Gift Boxes

Kencko’s powdered freeze-dried fruit smoothies won us over in tastiness and convenience. Its gift boxes give newbies an opportunity to taste their rainbow, along with their signature shaker bottle and packs of their new nutrient-packed gum drops.

$75.9|Buy Now
Therapy Dough

Therapy Dough

This squishy, stretchy putty is infused with stress-relieving essential oils and stays squeezable and soft whenever they need it the most.

$15|Buy Now
Tempo Move

Tempo Move

It’s been a banner couple of years for at-home fitness, but Tempo’s latest invention saves on space while not skimping on variety or style. Using the technology (a phone and TV) already in their home, their 2023 goals feel closer than ever.

$495|Buy Now
Tushy Ace Electric Bidet Seat

Tushy Ace Electric Bidet Seat

The ultimate throne: a discreet bidet and heated seat with built-in five-temperature air dryer, self-cleaning nozzle and remote-controlled water pressure, angle, and temperature settings.

$599.99|Buy Now
Comrad Cozy Compression socks

Comrad Cozy Compression socks

Any frequent flyer will tell you compression socks are an absolute game changer—combating fatigue, soreness, and any other ailment that comes with sitting for far too long. This fuzzy 3-pack from Comrad provides a light, cozy snugness, designed to get them through the long haul.

$86|Buy Now
OFFHOURS Homecoat

OFFHOURS Homecoat

The ultimate “inactive wear” combining the best parts of a bathrobe with all the best parts of a duvet.

From 295|Buy Now
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Sleepwear

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Sleepwear

Eberjey’s popular sleepwear sets get a luxe upgrade with supple, smooth silk that is both 100% bluesign-certified and machine washable.

From $278|Buy Now
Smartwool Popcorn Socks

Smartwool Popcorn Socks

Smartwool’s cushy, textured socks are a Recommender favorite. Deemed a sweater for your feet, the fully cushioned, merino-blend Popcorn sock is, naturally, the ultimate stocking stuffer.

$25|Buy Now
Bearaby Velvet Napper (New colors)

Bearaby Velvet Napper (New colors)

This luxurious weighted blanket uses Bearby’s signature weave for heft, in a shimmery jewel tone velvet made from recycled marine plastic.

$289|Buy Now
Manduka x Van Gogh Museum collection

Manduka x Van Gogh Museum collection

Manduka’s limited-edition collection of yoga accessories and apparel is designed in partnership with the Van Gogh Museum, loaning the iconic floral motifs to your favorite yogi’s morning vinyasa.

From $20|Buy Now
Otherland Adorned Collection Candles

Otherland Adorned Collection Candles

Gloriously indulgent fragrances inspired by discothèque opulence, these candles offer long-burning eye candy that’s delectably fragrant.

From $36|Buy Now
Core Meditation Trainer Premium Bundle

Core Meditation Trainer Premium Bundle

For aspiring zen masters, this cute orb acts as a wireless wellness coach, clocking soothing breaths with a gentle pulsating buzz.

$219|Buy Now

Photos courtesy: Casper; EM Cosmetics; Weezie; Soft Services; Madewell; Knix; Oui the People; We-Vibe; Purple; Feals; Avocado; Kencko; Therapy Dough; Tempo; Tushy; Comrad; Offhours; Eberjey; Smartwool; Bearaby; Manduka; Otherland; Hyperice

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life