Self-care and wellness gifts for everyone on your list

There’s one in everyone’s circle—the person who somehow manages to do it all and seriously deserves a break, but will never take one. Rather than encouraging them to take it easy for the millionth time, use the holidays as an opportunity to impart a little bit of luxury and self-care into their daily routine. Whether that take the form of a trio of luxe lipsticks, an eco-friendly meditation pillow, or even a heated toilet seat/bidet combo, we’ve got you covered with the gifts below.