The best gifts for your favorite food lover or home cook

Whether you’re toasting those who fed you, or feeding those who toast you, holiday gifts spread the joy of food are always welcome at this table. This year, we highlighted some of our favorite innovative food brands—from a David Chang-approved microwave cooker to a Japanese marketplace that sources the best in artisanal goodies—as well as some sure-fire Recommender standbys (Our Place and Burlap & Barrel FTW). Whether your recipient is a home cook, semi-pro chef, or hostess who can’t be beat—these are our top culinary, food, and kitchen gifts.