The best gifts for your favorite food lover or home cook

Whether the person on your list needs to upgrade their knife game, wants a place to keep their recipes, or just wants to make bubble tea at home, this guide has it covered

[Photo: courtesy Anyday]

Whether you’re toasting those who fed you, or feeding those who toast you, holiday gifts that spread the joy of food are always welcome at this table. This year, we highlighted some of our favorite innovative food brands—from a David Chang-approved microwave cooker to a Japanese marketplace that sources the best in artisanal goodies—as well as some sure-fire Recommender standbys (Our Place and Burlap & Barrel FTW). Whether your recipient is a home cook, semi-pro chef, or hostess who can’t be beat—these are our top culinary, food, and kitchen gifts.

Papier Personalized Recipe Journals

Give them somewhere to jot down those family secrets—or fill it with your own and share something priceless. Papier’s gorgeous recipe journals are easily personalized, look gorgeous on a countertop, and are the perfect gift for any home cook you know.

From $32.99|Buy Now
The Haus Deluxe Cocktail Kit

Recommender has been a longtime fan of Haus’s easy-drinking, low-proof aperitifs. They’re delightfully well-balanced, whimsically flavored (lemon lavender or rose rosé, anyone?) and make any bar cart that more aesthetic. The Cocktail Kit includes six popular flavors and a recipe guide to mix them to any palate and is the perfect post-party pick-me-up for a host.

$100|Buy Now
Anyday Starter Set

It might seem counterintuitive for a CEO whose family legacy is getting people in front of the oven to create a product distinctively designed for the microwave, but Anyday breaks the mold. Founder Steph Chen created an innovative line of borosilicate lidded bowls that use food’s water content to create steam and trap moisture, for delectable, fast meals. It’s the ultimate delight for busy families and dorm room chefs.

From $55|Buy Now
Sfoglini Lobster Pasta Dinner Kit

Impress even the pickiest eater with these next-level bronze-cut pastas out of Hudson Valley. The Lobster Pasta Dinner Kit includes all the makings of a bougie night in with small maker goodies, including tins of Scout’s Atlantic Canadian Lobster and FarmTrue’s Garlic Scape Ghee.

$49.99|Buy Now
Misen Dutch Oven

Misen’s clever Dutch Oven wowed Recommender—as well as 36,000-plus backers on Kickstarter — with its lighter weight class, ding-proof enamel, and great price point. Bonus: its lid can flip and be used as a stick-resistant grill pan for extra versatility.

$165|Buy Now
Material Kitchen reBoard

Their kitchen workhorse: the colorful, lightweight cutting boards from Material Kitchen are unassuming, but oh-so handy. Plus, each reBoard is made with a textured blend of recycled plastic made from kitchenware scraps and sugar cane. Waste not, want a lot.

$30|Buy Now
Bokksu Kyoyuzen Candy Mix

Bokksu’s subscription box of artisanal candies and snacks is a delight, but for a more a la carte experience, pursue the Market. A selection of their delicious, handpicked treats are up for grabs, like these gorgeous fruity candy tiles in delicate Japanese flavors. Fill a stocking or two with their soon-to-be favorite.

$3|Buy Now
Wanderlust Creamery Asian Jet Set Pint Pack

Give them a freezer full of twists on classic East Asian flavors with a curated pack of pints from LA-based ice cream chain, Wanderlust Creamery. The Asian Jet Set features six creamy, dreamy desserts, including The White, inspired by chewy, milky White Rabbit candies, and Sticky Rice and Mango.

$70|Buy Now
Fly by Jing Sichuan Salsero Set

Make their favorite condiment into a conversation piece with Fly By Jing’s beautiful Salsero sets. Each orb-topped wooden spoon comes from Tulum’s chic & Jacob boutique, and comes paired with one of Jing’s three signature, addictively savory blends: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Mala Spice Mix, and Zhong Sauce.

$45|Buy Now
Brightland Festive Capsule

Stock their pantry with Brightland’s classics oils and vinegars, and two of their new raw honeys, sourced, like the rest of their goods, from U.S.-based family-owned farms. Founder Aishwarya Iyer designed her brand to look as good as it tastes, and a set of her bestsellers is sure to make their kitchen shelfie worthy.

$170|Buy Now
BlueCut SJ Apron

BlueCut co-founder Karam Kim designed this clay-colored linen apron in honor of her mother by adding an embroidered red carnation, a symbol and tradition of love, based on South Korea’s Parents’ Day. It’s the perfect gift for any beloved mentor in the kitchen — familial and beyond.

$75|Buy Now
west~bourne Holiday Spiced Goji Berry Crunch

The brainchild of restaurateur and founder of ROAR (Restaurants Organizing Advocating Rebuilding), Camilla Marcus, the addictively tasty snacks from west~bourne are perfect for packing hampers and stockings. The holiday collection includes seasonally rich treats like Poached Pear Butter, Chamomile Flower Olive Oil Cake, and this delightful Spiced Goji Berry Crunch.

$13|Buy Now
Porter Road 10th Anniversary Box

Porter Road, known for their ethically minded butchery practices, is celebrating their 10th anniversary doing what they do best — and it would make any meat-lover smile. The special 10th anniversary box features some of their bestselling prime cuts and grinds, a custom spice blend, and a commemorative tote.

$120|Buy Now
Our Place Knife Trio

Our Place’s ubiquitous colorful, Instagrammable pans may top many-a-wishlist, but don’t sleep on their excellent knife sets. The trio is just as #aesthetic, featuring mix-and-match colorful handles and ergonomic designs, so slicing and dicing like a pro just comes naturally.

$145|Buy Now
Lady M Advent Calendar

These tiny doors may not house Lady M’s famed Mille Crêpes, but they do hold surprise, sweet delicacies for 24 days straight. The festive calendar is stocked with luxurious, unique delights — from Crème Brûlée Almonds to Earl Grey Crunch.

$80|Buy Now
Tea Drops x Hello Kitty: Bubble Tea Kit

There’s no bad time for boba: even when that craving comes in the dead of night or first thing in the morning. Miss no opportunity to slurp on tapioca pearls with Tea Drop’s collaboration with unofficial bubble tea icon, Hello Kitty (obviously), featuring cat-shaped versions of their solid loose leaf tea, boba, and an extra-wide rose gold straw.

$25|Buy Now
Burlap and Barrel Floyd Cardoz Masalas

To celebrate the life of late Chef Floyd Cardoz, small batch spice gurus Burlap & Barrel released a new trio of masalas in collaboration with his wife, Barkha. The three — Green Tikka Masala, Vindaloo Masala, and Chaat Masala — join a set of three additional original blends, first developed in collaboration with Cardoz in 2019.

From $11.99 |Buy Now
Hasami Porcelain Mug

Designed by Takushiro Shinomoto, the Cali-based creative director schooled in the time-tested ways of Hasami pottery from the Nagasaki Prefecture in Japan. Each piece skillfully marries modern sensibilities with classic technique, for a coffee mug that holds so much more than their daily cup of joe.

$35|Buy Now

Photos: Papier; Haus; Anyday; Sfoglini; Misen; Material Kitchen; Bokksu; Wanderlust Creamery; Fly by Jing; Brightland; Bluecut; West Bourne; Porter Road; Our Place; Food52; Tea Drops; Burlap and Barrel; Ssense

