The best fitness gifts for for the most active people in your life

Everybody has someone in their life who never skips a workout, but even they might need something new to amp up their routine this holiday season. Our guide will help you find the best gift for the fitness fan in your life, whether they prefer to hit the gym twice a day, take an evening run, or fit in a home workout between Zoom meetings. Several of our choices marry form and function, like Mirror’s flagship device and Bala’s statement-piece Power Ring weights. Some rely on tech to improve the user experience, such as Liteboxer and Form’s smart goggles. And others are almost too pretty to sweat in, but who doesn’t want to look good while getting fit?