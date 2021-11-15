advertisement
The best fitness gifts for the most active people in your life

Shoes, smart goggles, and sweats—our guide will help you breathe new life into your favorite fitness fanatic’s workout this holiday.

[Photo: courtesy Recess]

Everybody has someone in their life who never skips a workout, but even they might need something new to amp up their routine this holiday season. Our guide will help you find the best gift for the fitness fan in your life, whether they prefer to hit the gym twice a day, take an evening run, or fit in a home workout between Zoom meetings. Several of our choices marry form and function, like Mirror’s flagship device and Bala’s statement-piece Power Ring weights. Some rely on tech to improve the user experience, such as Liteboxer and Form’s smart goggles. And others are almost too pretty to sweat in, but who doesn’t want to look good while getting fit?

MYX II Plus

MYX II Plus

MYX Fitness revealed its newest model this fall: giving riders an option to twist the screen away from the bike to continue their workouts on a mat below. The MYX II Plus is sleek, sturdy, and comes with the accompanying bells and whistles: an XL mat, weights, and foam roller. Plus, it’s compatible with live classes and a library of workouts via MYX Fitness's parent company, BODi, Beachbody’s interactive platform.

$1,599|Buy Now
Manduka x Van Gogh Museum collection

Manduka x Van Gogh Museum collection

Manduka’s newest collab brings the Dutch Postimpressionist painter's iconic floral motifs to life in a limited-edition collection of yoga mats, towels, apparel, cushions, and blocks designed in partnership with Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum. Yogis and art lovers everywhere will delight in their refreshed morning vinyasa.

$105|Buy Now
Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Even your sweatiest workout buddy won’t be able to shake these wireless headphones. Designed with what Jabra calls ShakeGrip technology, these colorful pods are coated in a comfortable silicone compound designed to withstand the most rigorous runs and high-intensity interval training sessions without a slip.

$179.99|Buy Now
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

One of our favorite gifts of 2020 just got better. OV gave its beloved exercise dress a makeover earlier this year, adding in silicone grips for the attached shorts and adjustable straps. Don’t be fooled by its silhouette: This to-the-gym-and-beyond mini is bound to be a favorite no matter the season.

$100|Buy Now
Hoka Bondi X

Hoka Bondi X

Made with 100% vegan materials, these super-cushioned running shoes are stylish (the colors!) and ultra comfortable. FC senior editor Amy Farley swears by them: They're the shoes that got her running again after back surgery—and even helped her shave a few minutes off her usual route.

$200|Buy Now
Core Meditation Trainer

Core Meditation Trainer

For aspiring Zen masters, this cute orb from Core—acquired by Hyperice earlier this year—acts as a wireless wellness coach, clocking soothing breaths in and out with a gentle pulsating buzz. Users can track their progress with the accompanying app, or not. Either way, it’s good vibes all around.

$179|Buy Now
Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro

Hyperice released this powerful—but exceptionally quiet—model this fall. A premium, pro-grade percussion massager, it will give the most intense workout warrior something to look forward to, with five speeds, up to 2,700 pulses per minute.

$399|Buy Now
lululemon Fast and Free Run Belt

lululemon Fast and Free Run Belt

For spare masks, sanitizer, and snacks, lululemon’s minimal, zippered belt won’t slow any fitness fiend down. Each is constructed with the brand’s soft, moisture-wicking Ultralu fabric, making it feather-light and sweatproof.

$38|Buy Now
Caraa Athena Backpack

Caraa Athena Backpack

Make the grind a little easier with a cool backpack designed to compartmentalize. With work-and-play pockets, sporty accents, and three carry modes, the Athena will be the gym bag of anyone's dreams. Bonus: Cleverly constructed with sweatshirt material, it's machine washable.

$175|Buy Now
Whoop 4.0

Whoop 4.0

For the optimization fanatic: Whoop’s newest upgrade—in hardware and software—now includes more data (and more ways to track it) than ever. A gift of an annual membership includes a stylish wearable that holds the key to their heart (and other vitals).

$288|Buy Now
Bala Power Rings

Bala Power Rings

Most weights are ugly. (Don’t @ me.) But Bala wants to change that by creating colorful, sculpture-inspired exercise equipment that doubles as room decor. These Power Rings are beasts for core workouts, but can easily be disguised as playful modern art when the home gym is closed for the night.

$145|Buy Now
Mirror

Mirror

The Mirror's innovative workout system is perfect for at-home fitness fans who tend toward the kinds of classes where form really matters: barre, pilates, yoga, and weights. You can watch your instructor and yourself in the same reflected surface. And when you're done, you don't have any bulky equipment taking up valuable space—just an elegant mirror, leaning against a wall.

From $995|Buy Now
Liteboxer Wall Mount

Liteboxer Wall Mount

This is the best stress reliever ever: Liteboxer used the tech from its standing machine to create a new wall-mounted version that keeps all of its fist-pumping drama, without taking up too much space. The system guides boxers of all levels through beat-driven, full-body workouts designed to break a sweat—and then some.

1,095|Buy Now
Recess Pickleball Racket

Recess Pickleball Racket

A friendly game of pickleball may not be your family's holiday tradition just yet—but it’s about to be. Get prepared with this heirloom-worthy racket, made for park weekends, beach vacations, and “there’s nothing to do” hangs by Austin-based Recess. Everyone will love the retro graphics and heritage designs.

$68|Buy Now
Form Goggles

Form Goggles

Form’s smart goggles can transform a leisurely morning dip into a rigorous swim session. Sync the goggles to the accompanying app and guided workouts and metrics are digitally displayed on each anti-fog lens, challenging and coaching swimmers of all skill levels.

From $119|Buy Now
Vuori Ponto Performance Pants

Vuori Ponto Performance Pants

The pre-, post-, and post-post workout joggers he’ll never take off: Vuori’s Ponto shorts are a Recommender favorite, but once temperatures drop, their just-as-buttery, full-length counterparts can’t be beat.

$84|Buy Now

