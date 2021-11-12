advertisement
advertisement

The best warm and cozy gifts for 2021

A wearable duvet, shearling boots, and a lot of comfortable winter loungewear. Give the gift of coziness with this guide.

The best warm and cozy gifts for 2021
[Photo: courtesy Everlane]

Forget about the Grinch. This year’s holiday downer could easily be ongoing supply chain issues, which means that getting a jump-start on 2021 holiday shopping is the key strategy for making sure gifts arrive on time for your celebrations. To make that a little easier, Recommender is helping you prepare over the coming weeks with a host of gift guides. If you’re looking to help loved ones keep cozy in the coming winter, the products below will help anyone get some extra warmth into their life, whether they’re headed out in their shearling boots from  luxury-for-less brand Italic, snuggled up on the couch in the Offhours homecoat or tucked in under Rumpl’s merino softwool blanket.

SORT BY
All Categories
Offhours Homecoat

Offhours Homecoat

Truly “inactive wear”—New York-based Offhours essentially created a wearable duvet. The pleasantly shapeless Homecoat blends the best parts of a robe with all the parts of a comforter, with a cozy jersey-knit interior and terrycloth outer layer. While it may be mistaken for avant-garde streetwear, the designers don’t recommend the Homecoat be worn as outerwear, so we suspect your recipient won’t be seen leaving the house until spring.

$345|Buy Now
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Sleepwear

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Sleepwear

Eberjey’s perennially popular, super-soft sleepwear gets a luxe upgrade with the Inez, a two-piece pajama set made from supple silk. Made with 100% bluesign certified silk, the Inez is machine washable and designed to be both practical and elegant—and Zoom meeting approved. (At least by us.)

$278|Buy Now
Everlane Felted Merino Double-Breasted Cardigan

Everlane Felted Merino Double-Breasted Cardigan

This cardigan looks like it’s all business, but it feels like a cozy cocoon. Made with washed and boiled extra-fine merino wool—which gives it a chunky, nubby, extra-warm texture—Everlane’s double-breasted sweater will be added to their wardrobe in heavy rotation.

$78|Buy Now
Baublebar Personalized Throws

Baublebar Personalized Throws

A snuggly signature item that adds a graphic pop of color to their bed or sofa, these custom throws are machine washable and available in three sizes: from stroller to 72-inch blanket, big enough for your recipient and a friend.

$78|Buy Now
Smartwool Popcorn Socks

Smartwool Popcorn Socks

Smartwool’s cushy, textured socks are a Recommender favorite. Deemed "a sweater for your feet," the fully cushioned, merino-blend Popcorn sock is, naturally, the ultimate stocking stuffer.

$25|Buy Now
Bearaby Velvet Napper (new colors)

Bearaby Velvet Napper (new colors)

We like Bearaby’s alternative approach to weighted blankets: opting for thick loops of eco-conscious fabric yarn gives their throws heft and an aesthetically pleasing texture. The luxurious Velvet Napper comes in a range of jewel tones, is made from recycled marine plastic, and comes in three weights (from 15 lbs. to 25 lbs.).

$289|Buy Now
Jenni Kayne Shearling Mule

Jenni Kayne Shearling Mule

Cuddly—but oh-so chic. For the recipient who likes structure in their lounging footwear, designer Jenni Kanye’s shearling mules are a workleisure dream: Part slipper, part statement shoe.

$395|Buy Now
Allbirds Wool Dwellers

Allbirds Wool Dwellers

Self-care for your feet: AllBirds signature slippers are like puffy scuffs made from upcycled scraps from their wool shoes, . The Dweller is available in two delightful textures, a nubby confetti-esque felted wool and pillowy bouclé.

$65|Buy Now
Unbound Merino Heritage Knit Sweater

Unbound Merino Heritage Knit Sweater

Unbound Merino founder Dan Demsky wore his hero product for 46 days straight — including to hot yoga — to prove that their 100% merino wool knits could last beyond their limits. While the soft, antibacterial fabric is a through line in their collection, the Heritage Knit Sweater is soon-to-be their favorite refined staple that is both stylish and life-proof.

$205|Buy Now
Rumpl Merino SoftWool Blanket

Rumpl Merino SoftWool Blanket

Rumpl’s first product for inside the home, this blanket combines merino wool from Australia with organic cotton to create a non-itchy, natural-fiber product meant to keep users warm all night. Available for queen- and king-size beds — as well as a throw size — the blanket comes in four colors.

From $379|Buy Now
Italic Shearling Short Boots

Italic Shearling Short Boots

Italic’s straight-from-the-manufacturer marketplace opened to the general public earlier this fall, making their exclusive, cost-effective goods more accessible than ever. These short shearling boots are from the same maker as a famous brand that rhymes with pug, but you (and your recipient) will never tell the difference.

$45|Buy Now
Parachute Canyon Bed Frame in Faux Shearling

Parachute Canyon Bed Frame in Faux Shearling

They can cozy up to Parachute’s first foray into home furniture — a collection of bed frames with modern, clean lines and aesthetic fabric finishes. The Canyon is a snooze button’s dream, especially when special ordered with faux sherpa fabric that gives the impression of sleeping on a cloud.

From 2400|Buy Now
Cuyana Alpaca Scarf

Cuyana Alpaca Scarf

Cuyana stays true to their fewer, better things mantra with the softest scarf/wrap/impromptu blanket they’ll ever receive. Made with sustainably sourced baby alpaca wool, this oversized scarf — available in four minimalist-friendly neutrals — will be a keeper.

$75|Buy Now
Brooklinen Heather Cashmere Core Set

Brooklinen Heather Cashmere Core Set

Yeah, there’s flannel — but have they experienced cashmere sheets? This brushed blend is made with lightweight cotton with a hint of Himalayan cashmere, giving them a silky, soft texture that’s cozy and luxurious. Be forewarned with gifting: they may never be on time for brunch again.

From 279|Buy Now
Outerknown Hudson Hoodie and Joggers

Outerknown Hudson Hoodie and Joggers

Surf pro Kelly Slater innovative eco-conscious brand is (naturally) always looking to the sea for inspiration and for post-consumer materials to develop new fabrics and fits. This time, he looks to land: the Hudson set is made with 95% recycled cashmere — with just a touch a touch of super soft merino.

328, 268|Buy Now
Buffy Wiggle Pillow and Cover

Buffy Wiggle Pillow and Cover

A floppy noodle-shaped body pillow wrapped in snuggly faux sherpa. This squishy tubular bed accessory comes from Buffy — makers of the internet-famous Cloud Comforter — and follows in eco-friendly fashion: each Wiggle pillow is made from ​​55 post-consumer plastic bottles.

$138|Buy Now
Universal Standard Essential $98 Cashmere

Universal Standard Essential $98 Cashmere

Universal Standard’s new $98 cashmere comes in a rainbow of color options and two classic fits. Like the majority of their inclusivity-focused brand, the new luxury knits are designed for all bodies, with sizes 00 to 40.

$98|Buy Now

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life