The best warm and cozy gifts for 2021

Forget about the Grinch. This year’s holiday downer could easily be ongoing supply chain issues, which means that getting a jump-start on 2021 holiday shopping is the key strategy for making sure gifts arrive on time for your celebrations. To make that a little easier, Recommender is helping you prepare over the coming weeks with a host of gift guides. If you’re looking to help loved ones keep cozy in the coming winter, the products below will help anyone get some extra warmth into their life, whether they’re headed out in their shearling boots from luxury-for-less brand Italic, snuggled up on the couch in the Offhours homecoat or tucked in under Rumpl’s merino softwool blanket.