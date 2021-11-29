advertisement
The best-designed gifts of 2021

The annual Co.Design gift guide has loads of creative ideas for holiday shopping, no matter who is on your list.

Have your ears already been attacked by the familiar echo of a Christmas song? Have your nostrils sniffed an egg nog latte? Ready or not, the holidays are upon us. Holiday shopping, however, doesn’t always come easy — especially when half the things we want are stuck on a cargo ship halfway around the world. Rest easy, though, because we’ve compiled a list of 40 gift ideas that will make your loved ones happy (and the planet, too). From a plastic-free deodorant, to a harvest box of AI-grown greens, to a foldable e-bike, may you find something here for your gifting pleasure. Order soon and you should have something to gift wrap just in time for the holidays.

An ethical broom

An ethical broom

Sunhouse Craft’s handmade brooms blend crafting traditions of Appalachia and natural materials to create a timeless look that will fit in any home. Chores have never looked so good.

$35|Buy Now
A truly fair-trade coffee

A truly fair-trade coffee

Progeny Coffee’s mission is to lift coffee farmers in Colombia out of poverty by streamlining the supply chain. Each bag is roasted to order and ships within six days.

$17-$25|Buy Now
A scented candle made by refugee women

A scented candle made by refugee women

The Little Market’s candles are made by women who came to the U.S. as refugees; scents include Palo Santo, Lemon Zest, and a seasonal Pie Crust.

$44|Buy Now
A sculptural lampshade

A sculptural lampshade

Each Bolgatanga lamp is made to order in Ghana and handwoven using a mix of dried elephant grass and strands from locally recycled plastic bottles.

$3,095|Buy Now
A pre-worn cashmere sweater

A pre-worn cashmere sweater

Why buy an expensive new cashmere sweater when you can buy a pre-worn one for a fraction of the price and help cut down on fashion’s devastating carbon footprint?

$10-$20|Buy Now
Tangle-free yarn

Tangle-free yarn

Spinrite’s donut-shaped roll of yarn is designed to eliminate tangles. A strong contender for holiday DIY projects, and for the 38 million Americans that knitted during the pandemic.

$6.99|Buy Now
A tee that sucks CO2 from the air

A tee that sucks CO2 from the air

Most black ink comes from burning heavy petroleum. Vollebak’s T-shirts are dyed with black algae instead. Perfect for that one friend who only wears black.

$110|Buy Now
A bracelet with built-in self-defense

A bracelet with built-in self-defense

Flare’s chic bracelets can help a loved one get out of unsafe and uncomfortable situations, call 911, and share their location—all with the click of a button.

$129|Buy Now
Booze-free, guilt-free wine

Booze-free, guilt-free wine

Sovi’s nonalcoholic wines come in a red blend and a sparkling rosé. It may not be right for your wine-snob friend, but for everyone else, it’s a worthy alternative.

$32|Buy Now
Leafy greens grown by robots

Leafy greens grown by robots

With a Willo box, you can give the gift of nutrient-rich, crisp greens that are grown year round using 99% less land and water than traditional agriculture.

$99|Buy Now
A soothing alarm clock

A soothing alarm clock

OneClock’s alarm promises to wake you up gently with an array of tones, tempos, and frequencies that are remixed daily by an AI composer.

$299|Buy Now
A stylish Ikea air purifier

A stylish Ikea air purifier

Ikea’s Fornuftig air purifier can sit on the floor or be mounted on the wall. The best part? It also looks good.

$59.99|Buy Now
A fruit basket made of 3D-printed wood

A fruit basket made of 3D-printed wood

Forust’s gorgeous products may look and feel like natural wood, but they’re made out of 3D-printed sawdust.

$39|Buy Now
An ode to female designers

An ode to female designers

Phaidon’s most comprehensive book on female designers celebrates more than 240 women. With its gorgeous mint cover, it looks good doing it, too.

$59.95|Buy Now
An eco-friendly velvet pillow

An eco-friendly velvet pillow

Sabai’s pillows are filled with fiber made from 100% recycled water bottles and wrapped in covers made from recycled velvet fabrics.

$48|Buy Now
A plastic-free vessel for soap

A plastic-free vessel for soap

Eddi’s striking, refillable soap dispensers come with an oversize, durable metal pump, a stainless steel body, and a metallic base.

$45|Buy Now
A stylish bed for a furry friend

A stylish bed for a furry friend

This handwoven dog bed was made by pedal-loom weavers in Guatemala and comes with a reversible, striped pattern that will add a pop of color to any room.

$225|Buy Now
A meditative lamp

A meditative lamp

A mouth-blown glass bulb and a semitranslucent, handcrafted porcelain base make up the glowing gem that is Tala’s Reflection Oblo lamp.

$265|Buy Now
Innovation inspiration

Innovation inspiration

Fast Company‘s gorgeous new book, Innovation by Design (published by Abrams), is a powerful read for anyone looking to harness the power of design in their work.

$40|Buy Now
Japanese-inspired wind chimes

Japanese-inspired wind chimes

Made of a spun-brass bell and powder-coated aluminum shapes, Swarf’s Wind Chime, designed with Yuri Suzuki, offers a modern take on traditional Japanese wind bells.

£90|Buy Now
A comprehensive first-aid kit

A comprehensive first-aid kit

This first-aid kit includes KN95 Masks, meal-replacement bars, and more than 50 survival essentials designed to sustain a family of four for up to 72 hours. May it never be used.

$195|Buy Now
A mega-versatile beanbag

A mega-versatile beanbag

Forget the puffy pouf. Yogibo’s bean bags can act as a chair, a recliner, a sofa, and a comfy day bed, perfect for all that holiday lounging.

$99-$449|Buy Now
A fun locker for the home office

A fun locker for the home office

Boring lockers, be gone. Enter Mustard’s fun and color-filled lockers for the home-office corner that needs a little lovin’.

$369|Buy Now
An office chair from the ocean

An office chair from the ocean

Humanscale’s Smart Ocean office chair features a mesh technology that hugs the shape of your body and is made from recycled fishing nets.

$1,179|Buy Now
An artsy mobile

An artsy mobile

Simple wooden shapes and primary colors come together in this mobile that’s aimed at kids ages 6 and up.

$30|Buy Now
A subscription box for tots

A subscription box for tots

Sago’s monthly subscription box comes with three activities, from a wizard kit to a finger puppet theater, especially designed for preschoolers aged 3-5.

$19|Buy Now
A sleek blender

A sleek blender

The Beast blender has a unique ribbed vessel that makes blending more efficient, and its technology monitors the temperature inside to avoid overheating.

$155|Buy Now
A grinder bursting with color

A grinder bursting with color

From peppercorn to nutmeg, Areaware’s beechwood Everybody Grinder will add flavor to any plate and a pop of color to any kitchen

$48|Buy Now
A brutalist coffee maker

A brutalist coffee maker

Know someone who’s obsessed with both coffee and brutalism? This handmade pour-over coffee maker features a ceramic brewing cone and a whole lotta concrete.

$600|Buy Now
A cooler made of coconuts

A cooler made of coconuts

Nutshell’s foldable cooler is insulated with fiber from upcycled coconut husks. With colors like duck egg blue, it’s pretty stylish, too. Stock up for spring or pretend it’s already summer.

$189|Buy Now
A foldable e-bike

A foldable e-bike

You can’t have it all, unless you’re looking for the perfect electric bike. Slimbike’s latest offering folds flat and is made from recyclable carbon composite.

$3,375|Buy Now
A 2-in-1 lantern and speaker

A 2-in-1 lantern and speaker

Uma Sound’s portable lantern has dimming technology and 360-degree surround sound. With a battery life of eight hours, it’s the ultimate accessory for your next camping adventure.

$499|Buy Now
Google's new phone

Google's new phone

The Pixel Pro has a recycled aluminum exterior with an ultrawide 94° angle front camera. Hello, New Year’s Eve selfies!

From $899|Buy Now
A speaker that looks like a book

A speaker that looks like a book

Layer’s Boesound Emerge Wi-Fi home speaker is as slim as a book, with an integrated bass port and a stylish frame made of oak wood and knitted fabric.

£669|Buy Now
A natural deodorant that's recyclable

A natural deodorant that's recyclable

Bite’s new deodorant has compostable refills and an aluminum case. That means no plastic, so your loved ones can smell nice and save the planet.

$44|Buy Now
A sexy dumbbell

A sexy dumbbell

Equipt’s stylish Ubarre doubles as a dumbbell, a yoga block, and a Pilates ring. With four weights and six colors, it looks more like art than workout equipment.

$149|Buy Now
A textured yoga mat

A textured yoga mat

Lululemon’s new yoga mat is made from sustainably sourced rubber and boasts a 3D-texture pattern that helps you stay centered without having to look down.

$128|Buy Now
A fitness tracker with no distractions

A fitness tracker with no distractions

Whoop’s 4.0 fitness tracker has no screen and no notifications: just a lightweight, swappable band, and nonstop tracking of your heart rate, skin temp, blood oxygen, and more.

$180|Buy Now
A quirky toothbrush

A quirky toothbrush

Sure, it looks a little strange, but with its arch-shaped head, SymplBrush is like the equivalent of 20 brushes cleaning your teeth at the same time. It’s also 100% recyclable.

$189|Buy Now

