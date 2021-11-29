The best-designed gifts of 2021

Have your ears already been attacked by the familiar echo of a Christmas song? Have your nostrils sniffed an egg nog latte? Ready or not, the holidays are upon us. Holiday shopping, however, doesn’t always come easy — especially when half the things we want are stuck on a cargo ship halfway around the world. Rest easy, though, because we’ve compiled a list of 40 gift ideas that will make your loved ones happy (and the planet, too). From a plastic-free deodorant, to a harvest box of AI-grown greens, to a foldable e-bike, may you find something here for your gifting pleasure. Order soon and you should have something to gift wrap just in time for the holidays.