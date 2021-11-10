Justin Bieber is collaborating with coffee chain Tim Hortons on donuts and merch

It’s tough to describe the status Tim Hortons holds in Canada. It’s more than a coffee-and-donut chain. It’s a (somewhat questionable) cultural institution. The closest comparison to Canadians’ infatuation with Tim’s is the near-obsession New Englanders have with Dunkin’. The word double-double (short for a double-cream, double-sugar coffee order) was added to the Canadian Oxford Dictionary in 2004.
Now the Restaurant Brands International (RBI)-owned brand, known for its coffee and for its “Timbits” donut holes, is jumping on the celebrity-collaboration-trend train with one of the most famous names to ever emerge from its borders: Justin Bieber. On November 29, Canadian and U.S. locations will feature a limited-edition selection of Timbiebs Timbits in chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle flavors, as well as a yet-to-be unveiled collection of Timbiebs merch.
In a statement, the Biebs said, “Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.” There are three Tim Hortons locations in Bieber’s hometown of Stratford, Ontario.
Bieber teased the partnership—created with ad agency Gut—in an Instagram post on Monday, which also happened to reveal his new company email address.
This is just the latest in an increasingly long line of celebrity collaborations with fast food, which kicked off when McDonald’s debuted its first Famous Orders partnership with Travis Scott last year. The success of that led to subsequent collabs with J Balvin, BTS, and Saweetie. In May, salad chain Sweetgreen announced a partnership with tennis star Naomi Osaka that included a custom salad bowl; then in August Taco Bell named Lil Nas X its newest chief impact officer.
Burger King—another RBI brand—put its own spin on the concept with “Keep It Real Meals,” using the real names of artists like Lil Huddy, Nelly, and Anitta. Last month it was another RBI brand, Popeyes, that introduced Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce to spice up its chicken sandwich and new nuggets in the U.S. and 14 other countries.
Bieber is obviously a fan of Tim Hortons, and there’s no doubt that RBI hopes this helps boost the brand’s profile in the U.S., where it barely registers as a blip compared to its near-religious following north of the border. Given the appetite for limited food and merch from these collaborations, this won’t be the last, just the latest.