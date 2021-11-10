Justin Bieber is collaborating with coffee chain Tim Hortons on donuts and merch

Now the Restaurant Brands International (RBI)-owned brand, known for its coffee and for its “Timbits” donut holes, is jumping on the celebrity-collaboration-trend train with one of the most famous names to ever emerge from its borders: Justin Bieber. On November 29, Canadian and U.S. locations will feature a limited-edition selection of Timbiebs Timbits in chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle flavors, as well as a yet-to-be unveiled collection of Timbiebs merch.

In a statement, the Biebs said, “Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.” There are three Tim Hortons locations in Bieber’s hometown of Stratford, Ontario.

Bieber teased the partnership—created with ad agency Gut—in an Instagram post on Monday, which also happened to reveal his new company email address.