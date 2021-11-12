4 steps for job shopping during the pandemic

A Gallup study found that 40% of U.S. workers said their job quality has gotten worse since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This number adds to the dismal statistic that 64% of U.S. employees are not engaged in their work.

We keep hearing that the Great Resignation is happening, but as a job clarity and interview coach, many of my clients, although clear about wanting to leave their current position, are unclear about their ideal next step. I believe that’s because starting a job search can feel daunting. The first hurdle is updating your resume. We’ve all tried to force fit a rich career history into a comprehensive yet impossibly short set of bullet points with keywords tailored to a specific job description. It’s a tedious process, and unfortunately, even the best resumes are only viewed for an average of about seven seconds during the initial screen. And your chances of receiving a job offer as just another online applicant could be as low as one in 250, or 0.4%. It’s all enough to make you question whether your current job isn’t that bad after all. Yet you may know deep down that if you stay any longer, your soul might be crushed past the point of no return—and that’s no way to live. So you must go. But where to start? There is an alternate method for conducting a job search that allows you to shop for your next job much like you shop for a house or a car. Imagine determining the specifications of the companies that meet your needs—by identifying and talking to the specific company representatives that inspire you. This allows you to determine whether an organization is going to motivate you to do your best work, and whether it’s the right fit. You decide whether to buy a particular car, and you can also decide whether you want to work at a particular company.

Job shopping may sound too good to be true, but it’s not. It’s based on the well-known technique of using informational interviews to network your way into your ideal company. Combined with my unique approach of establishing a 10-company list, job shopping becomes an actionable four-step process to finding a job that’s a better fit for you. Here’s how it works. 1. CLARIFY Get clear about what position you’re going after in the first place. Start by writing out your ideal job description—this serves as a blueprint for finding your ideal next position. Examine your personal values and strengths when writing your ideal job description to ensure you’ll be using the skills you love most in your future position. 2. AIM Investigate and curate a list of 10 companies you might like to work for. This is a set of companies that have a vision and mission you’d be delighted to support. When researching companies, take into account the company size and industry. Ensure the company aligns with your interests as well as the level of impact you’d like to make. For example, if I were coaching someone who was interested in animal welfare, I’d suggest they conduct an internet search for “mid-sized animal welfare organizations” to see what’s out there.

3. POLISH Develop a value proposition statement in advance of any conversations with these potential employers. You’ll need to convey your unique “special sauce” and why it would add value to their organizations. Be sure your value proposition statement includes who you are, what problem you could solve and why you could do it uniquely well. 4. EXECUTE Request and hold informational interviews with subject matter experts in your field at your companies of interest. First, leverage the power of LinkedIn by determining who you know at your company of interest and sending a friendly outreach request for 30 minutes of their time. If you don’t know anyone personally, ask one of your connections to introduce you. As a third option, sending a “cold” connection request via LinkedIn can be successful as long as you express why you’re interested in speaking. Once you’ve scheduled time with a subject matter expert, be sure to thank them for taking the meeting and ask some thoughtful questions about why they love the company and their chosen field. Find organic moments to opine on a comment in an open dialogue from one colleague to the next. Your genuine interest, combined with the absence of pressure that commonly arises in a formal interview setting, can make informational interview conversations incredibly successful.

Ultimately, you’ll probably need to repeat steps one through four for a few months, working your way through your 10-company list until, lo and behold, you are part of a different statistic, the one where one in 12 informational interviews results in an offer. In my nearly 20 years of human resources and coaching experience, I’ve found that companies don’t necessarily realize they need the skills of the smart, talented person who’s reached out until they’re standing right in front of them. Eventually, the company often finds a way to hire them. It might not happen in the same month, but it can happen. So why not shop for the job you want, knowing that your chance of receiving an offer could be one in 12, versus indiscriminately aiming for a job that’s less than perfect and that you probably have a lower chance of getting? Carrie Weaver is CEO, Executive Coach, and Master Trainer at Silver Branch Consulting.