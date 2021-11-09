Hertz IPO: stock priced, trading on Nasdaq today as the car rental firm uplists

Most IPOs are basically the same: A company lists shares on a market and investors buy them. But today’s public offering from Hertz Global Holdings is a bit different, as the company already trades its shares. So what’s with today’s IPO then? Here’s what you need to know:
- What is Hertz? It’s the car rental company everyone uses—especially travelers.
- Doesn’t Hertz already trade its stock? Yes. As InvestorPlace points out, Hertz shares already trade under the HTZZ ticker on an over-the-counter (OTC) market.
- So what’s with Hertz’s IPO today? The company will cease trading under HTZZ on the OTC market and instead trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. This is known as an uplist, which is when a stock moves from a smaller trading platform to a larger one, according to WarriorTrading.
- What is Hertz’s IPO ticker on the Nasdaq? Hertz will now trade under the HTZ ticker.
- Is Hertz’s IPO different in any other ways? Yes. Hertz itself is not offering any shares in the IPO today. Instead, current investors are offering their shares for sale—some of which Hertz is expected to buy back.
- What is the IPO price? HTZ shares will begin trading at $29 each, according to a Hertz press release.
- How many shares are available? Current shareholders will put up 44,520,000 shares for sale.
- How many shares is Hertz itself purchasing? The company says it will buy 10,344,828 shares for around $300 million.
- When do HTZ shares begin trading? Today, November 9.
- Anything else to know? Hertz recently put in an order for 100,000 Teslas, which it wants to add to its fleet by the end of 2022, but that deadline might not be met, reports the The Wall Street Journal.