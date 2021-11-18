This map shows exactly where the world’s most important carbon is stored

Tropical forests, mangroves, peatlands, and other natural areas store massive amounts of carbon. The technical term for it is “irrevocable” because if it’s released now, due to deforestation or development, it won’t be possible to recapture it by the middle of the century, when the world needs to hit net zero emissions to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. A new study maps out which areas need the most protection.

“It’s those particularly important carbon stores in nature that we can’t afford to lose, since they couldn’t be restored by this climate deadline,” says Allie Goldstein, director of climate protection at Conservation International, the nonprofit that made the maps. Over the last decade, because of logging, agriculture, and wildfires, at least 4 million metric tons of irrecoverable carbon have already been lost.

The study maps out only carbon that can be managed and protected, so it doesn’t include, for example, the melting permafrost in the Arctic, where climate change itself is driving the release of carbon. “We really wanted to focus on those ecosystems where people can manage whether that carbon is conserved or released into the atmosphere,” she says. The study also looked at areas where carbon was most vulnerable to being lost, and whether it could be recovered as plants and trees regrow over the next few decades.

The world’s irrecoverable carbon reserves store roughly 15 times more carbon that the global fossil fuel industry released last year. Irrecoverable carbon, it turns out, is concentrated in relatively small areas, including tropical forests and peatlands in the Amazon, islands in Southeast Asia, the Congo Basin, the temperate rainforest in the Pacific Northwest, and mangroves, seagrasses, and tidal wetlands around the world. In a previous study, the researchers found that it existed on six of seven continents. “But when we were able to actually map it at high resolution, we found that the top half of the irrecoverable carbon is concentrated in just 3.3% of land area,” Goldstein says. “That is really interesting, because it means that if we target and pinpoint conservation efforts, we can actually make a big difference on securing irrecoverable carbon in a relatively concentrated land area.”