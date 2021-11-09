Gourmet marketplace Goldbelly is launching a TV channel, becoming the QVC of artisanal food

When Goldbelly CEO Joe Ariel launched his artisanal food marketplace in 2013—shipping gumbo right from New Orleans’s famed Commander’s Palace or noodles from New York’s Ivan Ramen to foodies throughout the United States—he approached the Food Network with an idea. “I thought the Food Network or some old food media brands would be great partners,” he recalls. “They could showcase food that viewers could then order through Goldbelly and consume.”

The talks went nowhere. (As film critic Pauline Kael once noted: “Hollywood is one place where you can die of encouragement.”) In the meantime, Goldbelly has become an increasingly powerful player in the food world. Its e-commerce platform, which sells products from restaurants, delis, bakeries, and more across all 50 states, quadrupled sales in 2020. Goldbelly became a particularly important partner for restaurants during the pandemic, allowing them to ship prepared meals and meal kits to customers when their dining rooms were closed. Hundreds of restaurants began selling through the platform last year, bringing the total number to close to 1,000 and Goldbelly has made dozens of them upwards of seven figures. (In May, Goldbelly raised a $100 million series C led by Spectrum Equity.)

Today, eight years after his initial conversations with food media, Ariel is finally bringing his vision to life with the debut of Goldbelly TV, a video platform for food e-commerce that capitalizes on the relationships with culinary talent that he has cultivated since 2013.

The new channel, which launches today on the Goldbelly site, is more than just Ariel’s version of the Food Network. Instead, it combines elements of e-learning platform Master Class with commerce channel QVC by blending video tutorials from prominent chefs with a shopping experience. You can watch sisters and Mimi Cheng’s founders Hannah and Marian Cheng make zucchini dumplings, and then order them online to enjoy at home.