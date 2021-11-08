Considering deleting Chrome from your phone? Try this tweak instead

The default Chrome browser on Android gives any site you visit access to data from your phone’s motion sensor, a security researcher found, prompting some in the media to urge users to delete Chrome immediately.

Security researcher Tommy Mysk tweeted on October 29 that “the Chrome browser on Android gives any website you visit access to your phone’s accelerometer data.” Smartphone accelerometers, which detect movement, are very sensitive. Researchers have found that using that sensor alone, an app or site can gather information about your emotional state, heart rate, sleeping habits, and more.

If you don’t want to stop using Chrome on your phone, you can take the more measured step of revoking the browser’s access to your motion-sensor data. That access is on by default, so you have to turn it off manually. You can find directions for doing so here.