Eating meat has a big impact on your carbon footprint. So does eating junk food

More Americans are starting to eat less meat—in one survey last year, nearly 6 of out 10 people said that they became more flexitarian or semi-vegetarian since the pandemic started. In many cases, they said the choice came from wanting to be more sustainable. But a new study explains that it’s not the only way to lower the carbon footprint of your diet.

Another approach: Eat less junk food. Soda and snacks don’t have the “carbon intensity” of meat, but because people tend to buy large quantities, the impact adds up. The study found that cutting the intake of candy, alcohol, ready-made food, and other foods that fall outside of the USDA’s recommended dietary guidelines could potentially cut emissions as much as or more than shifting fully to the USDA recommendations for each food group—including, for many people, eating less meat.

“Reducing the consumption of those food items will not only reduce the carbon emission but actually have health benefits,” says Hua Cai, an environmental and ecological engineering professor at Purdue University and one of the authors of the study, which looked at millions of shopping records from nearly 60,000 American households and added up the carbon footprints of each diet compared to a diet optimized for health and sustainability.

For households of one or two people, another factor is buying too much food. “Small households are purchasing more food items than larger households, which means they’re probably buying or consuming more than they need,” Cai says. Part of that problem could be addressed by manufacturers, she says. It can be expensive to try to not waste food: Bulk food is usually cheaper, but if it were more affordable to buy food in smaller quantities, it could help small households avoid waste. And of course, none of these decisions exist in a vacuum: It’s more expensive to eat healthier foods, and many people simply cannot afford to buy non-junk food.