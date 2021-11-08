How to help the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy

On Friday, November 5, at least eight people were killed, with more injured, after a crowd surged at the Houston’s Astroworld Festival. As CBS news reports , those dead ranged in age from 14 to 27. Two of the dead were teenagers.

While the incident is still being investigated, there has been an outpouring of concern and support from the public wondering how they could help those impacted by the event and their families. To that end, GoFundMe has assembled a list of verified fundraisers on its platforms, so people can donate to funds knowing their money will go to those who need it.

Here is a thread of verified fundraisers for those affected by the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Our Trust & Safety Team is monitoring our platform closely. We will update this list as more official fundraisers are created to support victims and their families: — GoFundMe (@gofundme) November 7, 2021

The currently verified GoFundMe funds include: