How to help the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy

GoFundMe has assembled a list of verified fundraisers for the victims of the crowd surge and their families.

People attend a makeshift memorial on November 7 at the NRG Park grounds where eight people died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. [Photo: THOMAS SHEA/AFP/Getty]
By Michael Grothaus

On Friday, November 5, at least eight people were killed, with more injured, after a crowd surged at the Houston’s Astroworld Festival. As CBS news reports, those dead ranged in age from 14 to 27. Two of the dead were teenagers.

While the incident is still being investigated, there has been an outpouring of concern and support from the public wondering how they could help those impacted by the event and their families. To that end, GoFundMe has assembled a list of verified fundraisers on its platforms, so people can donate to funds knowing their money will go to those who need it.

The currently verified GoFundMe funds include:

