U.S. travel ban lifted: What international travelers need to know

It’s been nearly 20 months since the United States (like most countries) put a ban on international travelers from flying into the country. But as of today, those bans are finally being lifted for some countries, reports Reuters. From November 8, non-U.S. citizens will now be able to fly to America from the European Union, U.K., China, Brazil, India, South Africa, and Iran.

However, as CNBC notes, travelers from these countries will still need to meet the following requirements:

Proof of full vaccination: All allowed international travelers will be required to have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before their flight.

All allowed international travelers will be required to have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before their flight. Only certain vaccines count: The U.S. will only recognize certain types of vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm, and Sinovac. If travelers are vaccinated with other vaccines, they will not be allowed to board the flight to the U.S.

A COVID-19 test before travel: All travelers who can show proof of full vaccination must also show proof of a negative rapid antigen or PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before travel.

CNBC also points out that there are exemptions to the rules. Minors will be exempt as not all countries have authorized vaccination in those under 18. However, minors will still be required to have a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before the flight. People from certain countries that have low vaccination rates will also be exempt. But again, they will still need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before the flight.

And U.S. citizens are also exempt from the ban, however, if a U.S. citizen is not fully vaccinated, they will need to show proof of a negative rapid antigen or PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than 24 hours before travel (not the 72 hours allowed for fully vaccinated travelers).