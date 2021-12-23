A Vitruvi diffuser and other self-care items Fast Company editors love

Made from high-quality porcelain, with a matte ceramic cover, the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser ($119, vitruvi.com) brings an aromatic and visual lift to any room. The scents (from $12) are made from a blend of all-natural essential oils. The coziest, Fireside, includes notes of wild orange, cinnamon, and fir.

Marine Dream

The Traditional Seaweed Bath by natural skincare brand Haeckels ($32, trouva.com) contains 100% organic seaweed handpicked off the coast of Margate, a seaside town in southeastern England. A grown-up alternative to bubble baths, the antioxidant-rich formula also hydrates and softens the skin.

Higher Vibrations

Known for its Theragun personal percussive massager, Therabody makes vibration therapy even more accessible with the Wave Solo ($79, therabody.com). The portable, grapefruit-size device relieves muscle tension with three frequencies of pinpointed pressure, and boasts a 120-minute battery life.

Lucky Numbers

This wooden Sudoku board, made by Luckies of London ($22, barnesandnoble.com), moves the classic game off the page and into your hands. The set includes 81 numbered pegs and a game guide with puzzles for both beginners and experienced players.