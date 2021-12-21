advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:00 am

Dame Products’s Alexandra Fine escapes with Octavia Butler

Dame Products’s cofounder and CEO Alexandra Fine shares her reading list.

Dame Products’s Alexandra Fine escapes with Octavia Butler
[Illustration: Travis Constantine]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Wild Seed

Octavia E. Butler
A magical story about good and evil, about polarity and balance. Octavia Butler is one of my favorite authors, and this is my personal favorite book of hers.

advertisement

Tao Te Ching

Laozi
Because the way you go isn’t the real way.

Man’s Search for Meaning

Viktor E. Frankl
I’m the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor and find powerful truths in this somewhat rambling book. It never hurts to be reminded that the power to experience life is our own power.

Doughnut Economics

Kate Raworth
There’s a thirst to replace capitalism in the world. When I think about why I do what I do, [I realize] it is to add value to the world and to have financial stability. This book offers a powerful new perspective on responsible value creation.

advertisement

Jitterbug Perfume

Tom Robbins
In case you want to live forever: It’s always good to lighten up.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life