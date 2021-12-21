Dame Products’s Alexandra Fine escapes with Octavia Butler

Wild Seed
Octavia E. Butler
A magical story about good and evil, about polarity and balance. Octavia Butler is one of my favorite authors, and this is my personal favorite book of hers.
Tao Te Ching
Laozi
Because the way you go isn’t the real way.
Man’s Search for Meaning
Viktor E. Frankl
I’m the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor and find powerful truths in this somewhat rambling book. It never hurts to be reminded that the power to experience life is our own power.
Doughnut Economics
Kate Raworth
There’s a thirst to replace capitalism in the world. When I think about why I do what I do, [I realize] it is to add value to the world and to have financial stability. This book offers a powerful new perspective on responsible value creation.
Jitterbug Perfume
Tom Robbins
In case you want to live forever: It’s always good to lighten up.